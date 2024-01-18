School singing

Jan. 17—The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.

Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county's private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.

The series of profiles continues with a glance at Kim Pippin, a third-grade instructor at Friendship Christian School ...

Name ... Kim Pippin

School ... Friendship Christian School

Age ... 54

What grade/subject do you teach? I currently teach third-grade science, social studies and Bible.

How long have you been in education? I've been in education for 25 years.

How many years have you taught at your current school? This will be my 21st year teaching at Friendship.

What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? I began my teaching career at a small, Christian school in Nashville called Woodbine Christian School.

What is something unique about you — whether it's a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn't be aware of? I do a lot of singing in my classroom and use songs to teach my students. I use songs a lot in Bible and in science and social studies to memorize information like the preamble to the Constitution, continents or the steps in the water cycle.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family, cooking and traveling.

Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you'd like to detail? I love teaching at a Christian school and sharing Bible stories with my students. I enjoy spending time with my students and playing card games with them during indoor recess.

How would you describe your teaching style? I feel like I use a lot of collaborative learning in my classroom. I want my students to feel like they are an important part of a team that learns together. This includes group activities and discussions, hands-on activities, using technology to practice skills or to work on a project.

Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? We have a tribe point system along with ClassDojo, in which the students are divided into teams. They work together with their teammates to accumulate tribe points. These points reward students when they make good choices and engage in class activities and discussions. I also use online learning games to review information that I teach. These strategies have worked great in my classroom.

Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? All teachers face challenges. With advances in technology, the resources for teachers online are usually helpful when I am looking for other ways to present the concept. Talking with fellow teachers at school to gain insight is also helpful.

What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? There are several things I enjoy about my school. I love the family atmosphere, being able to share Bible stories with my students and the supportive administration. Friendship offers so many unique service opportunities for all ages. I especially enjoy serving the people of Sneedville with some of my former students. The high school leadership class also works with my class on several projects throughout the year. Watching them form these bonds with my students is really special.

Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I chose teaching because I have a passion for working with children.

What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It is rewarding to help my students discover themselves. I love those moments when a student realizes that they can do more than they realized they could.

What is the most challenging part of teaching? The most challenging part would be getting students to take ownership of their learning, helping them develop grit and getting them to understand (that) it is ok to fail as long as they keep trying to succeed.

How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? Over the years, I have had some great mentors who have taught me the importance of building positive relationships with my students. Developing these relationships provides more opportunities for success.

How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? Today, teachers use a lot more technology, and students take a more active role in the education process. I do feel like this trend will continue.

Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? The person who was especially impactful in my teaching career was Mrs. Cathy Carey. She was my co-teacher in third grade for many years here at Friendship. She was a life-long learner who believed there was always something to be learned in the field of education. She welcomed suggestions and was one of the most encouraging people I have ever known. She saw potential in all students and encouraged them to believe in themselves.

Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? I went on a school field trip with my daughter to Washington, D.C., and FaceTimed my class while visiting the home of Thomas Jefferson. We were studying about him in social studies at the time. Also, in 2020, from March to May, our school taught students online due to COVID. We used Zoom and came up with creative ways to teach our students. It was very odd to come to school each day without students. I missed seeing them in person.

What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? My past students and I have a hand signal that means, "I love you." At the end of each school year, I explain to them that even though I will not be their teacher, I will always love them and our time together. So, when I see a student that I taught 2-3 years ago showing me that hand signal, it warms my heart.

How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would like to be characterized as a teacher who loved her students, loved spending time with them and made learning fun.