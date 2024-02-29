School staff could get a permit to carry guns at work under bill passed by Iowa House

Teachers and other school staff could obtain a professional permit to carry guns on school grounds under a Republican-backed bill that passed the Iowa House on Wednesday night after a tense debate.

House lawmakers voted 61-34 to pass House File 2586 Wednesday night. The bill would also require the state's largest districts to employ security officers or school resource officers in high school buildings unless the district's school board votes not to. Private schools, as well as colleges and universities, would also be allowed to arm staff.

Lawmakers shared emotional stories on the House floor, recalling recent school shootings in Iowa and instances when they'd been notified that their children's schools had gone into lockdown.

Republicans proposed the legislation weeks after a shooter at Perry High School killed sixth-grader Ahmir Jolliff and school principal Dan Marburger and wounded half a dozen others. Supporters have touted the measure as a key step in preventing future shootings and upping security in Iowa schools.

The bill's floor manager, Rep. Phil Thompson, R-Boone, outlined the training that school employees would have to complete in order to obtain a permit to carry a weapon on school grounds.

"This bill sets a very high standard," Thompson said. "Because we’re talking about the safety of our children, the bar must be high. We recognize that this responsibility must be taken very seriously."

Democrats and those opposed to the measure say more armed personnel won't make students safer, raising concerns about lacking mental health resources and school security infrastructure while blasting Republicans' priorities on the issue.

"The Republican solution to combat gun violence is more guns," said Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque. "The Republican solution to school safety is more guns. Iowans are crying out to us for common sense gun safety laws."

Will insurance companies cover districts with armed staff? Lawmakers are divided

Staff who carry guns under the bill would be granted qualified immunity in cases of "reasonable force." Qualified immunity protects government officials, including law enforcement, from lawsuits alleging that they violated a plaintiff's rights.

Supporters of the bill have said including the immunity would make insurance providers more likely to cover districts with armed staff.

Those who want to carry firearms will be required to go through a permit process that includes one-time, in-person legal training that covers qualified immunity, emergency medical training and communication training. That process would be approved by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

"The strict training regimen outlined in this bill ensures that the employees who acquire this permit are equipped with the skills and with the proficiency to act appropriately in the event of an emergency," Thompson said.

The legislation builds on a previously passed law that let school employees carry firearms, but did not require districts' insurers to cover them due to liability concerns.

Two Iowa districts in recent years have approved arming their staff before later reversing their policies. Spirit Lake and Cherokee both opted not to go forward after EMC Insurance declined to cover the rural districts ahead of the 2023-24 school year if they proceeded with arming staff.

Last year, House lawmakers passed a bill that would have barred insurers from denying coverage to districts based solely on the district's decision to arm their staff, but the measure failed to pass the Senate.

Thompson said school district officials have told him that they believe the bill would spur other insurance companies to begin offering policies in Iowa.

Democrats said providing immunity would result in no one being held accountable if a student is hurt or killed at school.

"This bill may take away or reduce the risk to an insurance company through qualified immunity, however it does not reduce the risk to the student," said Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames. "This bill puts more children in the line of fire, and nothing is more frightening."

More: An Iowa bill would arm school staff and give them qualified immunity. What you should know:

Senate Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, said the bill would allow districts to "seek a different carrier" for insurance.

"I've had numerous conversations with insurance providers, outside of the one that has a monopoly," Windschitl said. "They've said they're willing to do this. They've looked at the language in the bill and they've said yes, we can do this."

Large school districts would have to hire school resource officers unless the school board opts out

Districts with more than 8,000 students would be required to employ security or school resource officers in buildings where high school students regularly attend classes.

School boards could hold a vote to opt out of the requirement.

School districts with fewer than 8,000 students would be encouraged to employ school resource officers.

The officers would have full police powers and be paid in part by a grant program established under the bill. Each district would receive $50,000 in matching funds to help cover the cost.

According to analysis of the bill by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, the average cost to a district to hire a school resource officer is estimated to be $63,000. Most of the state's largest districts would be required to hire multiple SROs.

Samantha Hernandez contributed reporting.

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Legislature: House OKs bill to let schools arm trained staff