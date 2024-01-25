School systems get state grants for safety

Jan. 24—TRIAD — Guilford County Schools will receive a $300,000 state grant to pay for safety equipment, training and services for students in crisis.

That was among $35 million in safety grants announced Wednesday by the Department of Public Instruction's Center for Safer Schools.

Davidson County Schools will receive $400,000, and Randolph County Schools will receive $200,000. Thomasville City Schools was not among the school systems announced as receiving grants.

Safety equipment covered by the grant includes items such as cameras, vape detectors, radios and weapons detection systems. Training can include professional development for school leaders to assist students who are experiencing anxiety, trauma and/or conduct problems. Services made available through the grant can include school-based mental health services.

Center for Safer Schools Executive Director Karen W. Fairley said each application was thoroughly reviewed.

"It is part of the center's mandate and mission to give public-school units the tools they need to help keep their schools safer — that includes grant funding," she said.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said school safety funding is crucial in ensuring students' well-being throughout their educational journey.

"Nothing is more important than making our schools safer and more secure, and these grants will continue to play a vital role," Truitt said. "This funding will help improve school security in many ways, including updating technology and training to prevent future emergencies."

Funding for the hiring and training of school resource officers was a continuation of the $33 million in SRO funding awarded in October 2022 for the 2022-23 school year.

Awards are subject to all administrative and financial requirements, including timely submission of all financial and programmatic reports; resolution of all interim audit findings; and adherence to allowable expenses.

The General Assembly worked with the Department of Public Instruction in 2018 to launch the School Safety Grant Program. Since then, more than $150 million has been awarded to public-school units across North Carolina.