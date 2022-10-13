School temporarily locked down after shots fired

Police lights

A domestic altercation that resulted in shots fired temporarily locked down Washington Elementary School around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The school was on lockdown as a precaution, but the incident did not involve the school.

Washington Elementary is located northeast of Shelby.

“A major disturbance occurred close by in our community today,” said Greg Shull, schools spokesman, in a statement. “As a precautionary effort, we immediately locked down our building until the matter was resolved. As you know, we work closely with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all students. Our wonderful Sheriff's Office responded quickly and has been on and around our campus to provide an extra layer of support as they worked through the issue. We could not be more thankful for our Sheriff's Office and school resource officer. Although this did not directly involve our schools, they made sure everyone remained safe and secure.”

Shull said the lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes later, once they received the green light from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Alan Norman said officers received a call of shots fired from the school resource officer.

“The faculty and staff heard what they thought were gunshots,” Norman said. “They summoned the SRO who immediately went out to confront the threat and see where it actually was occurring.”

Norman said the officer assessed the situation and determined that the gunshots were coming from across the street. The school was immediately placed on lockdown.

“He stands guard at the school to protect the children,” he said. “Sheriff’s deputies arrive on the scene within several minutes.”

Norman said it is still under investigation and investigators are talking with two people involved in the incident, but it appears to be a domestic situation.

“Luckily no one was hit by a projectile,” he said. “It appears the altercation occurred across and down the street from the school building.”

He said more information will be released as soon as possible, but he commends the actions of school staff and officers.

“It was text book by the faculty and staff,” Norman said. “The school system is to commended on their expertise by placing the school on lockdown. The SRO goes directory to threat as he has been trained and determines it is off campus and stays on campus for the protection of the children until more sheriff’s deputies arrived.”

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: School temporarily locked down after shots fired