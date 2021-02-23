School testing can be delayed but not canceled, feds say

COLLIN BINKLEY

The Education Department said Monday that it will not allow states to forgo federally required standardized testing in schools this year but will give them flexibility to delay testing or hold it online during the pandemic.

Aiming for a middle ground in a polarized debate, the Biden administration said states must continue with annual testing but can apply to be exempted from certain accountability measures tied to the results.

States also will be allowed to move tests to the summer or fall, or they can offer shortened tests or online assessments.

In a letter to state education chiefs on Monday, Ian Rosenblum, an acting assistant education secretary, said testing will help schools understand the impact of the pandemic and how to help students.

“In addition, parents need information on how their children are doing,” he said.

The move aligns with proposals from Democrats who have pushed for testing to identify and address learning setbacks, but who say schools should not be penalized for falling short of goals. But it was blasted by Republicans and by some teachers unions.

The American Federation of Teachers, one of the nation’s major teachers unions, called it a “frustrating turn.” Randi Weingarten, the union’s president, said federal tests should have been canceled and replaced by locally created evaluations.

“We have always known that standardized tests are not the best way to measure a child’s development, nor do they particularly help kids or inform best practices for teaching and learning,” Weingarten said. “That is especially true in these unprecedented times.”

States including New York and Michigan previously said they would apply to be waived from testing this year, and several other states signaled plans to follow. Republicans in Congress also opposed testing and called for a blanket exemption for all states.

Federal law requires states to test students each year in subjects including math and reading as a way to gauge schools’ progress and to identify learning disparities among different groups of students.

The Trump administration allowed all states to forgo tests last year, but then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos rejected calls to issue another blanket waiver for this year.

In a September letter to state education chiefs, DeVos said parents deserve to know how their children are performing even during a pandemic. Failing to test would “have a lasting effect for years to come,” she wrote.

But other Republicans have questioned the need for testing this year. At a hearing this month with Miguel Cardona, President Joe Biden’s nominee for education secretary, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., urged against assessments.

Burr called for a conversation to consider “whether we need to pause for one more year the accountability and testing requirements as we grapple with the pandemic.”

Cardona countered that, without testing, it would be difficult for schools to know where to focus their efforts as they help students recover. But he also opposed a “one size fits all” solution and appeared to support flexibility.

“I don’t think we need to be bringing students in just to test them on standardized tests,” Cardona said.

The Biden administration’s new guidance tells states that, although testing in some form will be required, they can apply for waivers to be exempt from accountability measures related to the federally required testing.

Test results would not be used to measure progress toward long-term goals, for example, and it would not be used to identify struggling schools. It also would waive a requirement that states administer tests to at least 95% of students.

States will still be required to publicly share school report cards showing how students performed at the state and local levels, with breakdowns by race and other student characteristics.

It adds that “as a condition” of the flexibility, schools must report new data showing how many students are persistently absent, and other data on their access to computers and home internet.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., the ranking Republican on the House education committee, condemned the Biden administration for offering flexibility “in exchange for states’ acceptance of unrelated new requirements.” She urged Biden to take stronger action to reopen schools.

“Families are demanding it and students desperately need it,” Foxx said in a statement. “And where flexibility with federal requirements is needed, I call on the president to offer them without conditions as the law requires.”

In its Monday letter, the administration said it would work with states that may need “additional assessment flexibility” based on the conditions in their areas.

“Certainly, we do not believe that if there are places where students are unable to attend school safely in person because of the pandemic that they should be brought into school buildings for the sole purpose of taking a test,” the letter said.

Recommended Stories

  • High school football kicks off in Massachusetts after season was delayed by pandemic

    Players and coaches are excited to be back on the field, but the winter weather and COVID-19 restrictions will make things more challenging.

  • A sorrowful U.S. death toll of 500,000 from COVID-19: 'Not just another number'

    More than half a million people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19. Hope is in sight, but devastation remains.

  • Asian stocks slip as global rally skids on inflation fears

    However, that is also fuelling inflation expectations, prompting investors to sell the growth stocks that drove the equity rally during the pandemic. "The sell-off in bonds is like a car crash in slow motion for equity investors," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at broker CMC Markets in Sydney.

  • Australia to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination drive as more doses arrive

    Australia will ramp up its COVID-19 immunisation drive with more shots to be rolled out from next week, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Tuesday, after a second shipment of the vaccine reached the country overnight. About 166,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNtech arrived late Monday, authorities said, as the country entered the second day of a nationwide inoculation programme. Total weekly doses will be raised to 80,000 next week from 60,000 doses this week, with the number expected to reach 1 million a week by the end of March when CSL Ltd begins to locally produce the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • DUI suspect’s burned feet lead to arrest in another crime, Illinois sheriff says

    The driver suffered “severe burns” to his feet, leading to his arrest in a months-long investigation, authorities say.

  • Oath Keeper withdraws claim she met with Secret Service before U.S. Capitol attack

    A leader of the far-right group Oath Keepers who is charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol reversed her story on Monday about having met with Secret Service agents in Washington on the day of the insurrection. Jessica Watkins, 38, had said in court papers over the weekend that she had traveled to Washington to provide security for the march, had received a VIP pass to then-President Donald Trump's rally and had met with the Secret Service. But in a filing on Monday, Watkins' attorney said she had merely spoken with some agents while passing through a security checkpoint.

  • Trump allies cower after Capitol insurrection, while Myanmar protests for democracy

    Myanmar commander in chief blamed voter fraud after huge election loss in justifying military coup. Sound familiar? But the people won't be silenced.

  • Delays rattle asylum seekers waiting in Mexico as hopes of quick U.S. entry fade

    The United States abruptly canceled plans on Monday to bring asylum seekers into Texas at two ports of entry, dashing the hopes of hundreds who have been waiting for months in Mexico under a Trump-era policy President Joe Biden promised to unwind. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that "given current operational considerations," it could no longer say when it would begin bringing in migrants through ports in Brownsville and El Paso, Texas. The department said last week it would start accepting asylum seekers with active cases at those locations on Monday and Friday, respectively.

  • 3 Ways Dividend Stocks Can Help You Survive a Stock Market Crash

    Will the stock market crash this year? A slower than expected vaccine rollout, coronavirus surges, and spiking jobless claims could impact the stock market in a very meaningful way. As such, it's a good idea for investors to brace for the possibility of a stock market crash and do their part to prepare for it.

  • Can schools require teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Probably, but most aren't – yet.

    Districts are unlikely to require COVID-19 vaccines for staff right now. The bigger problem is all the teachers who want the shots but can't get them.

  • Is It OK to Delay Your Second Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine? Here’s What Doctors Say

    Thankfully, you have a bit of wiggle room if your appointment gets canceled.

  • Australia says no further Facebook, Google amendments as final vote nears

    Australia will not alter legislation that would make Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google pay news outlets for content, a senior lawmaker said on Monday, as Canberra neared a final vote on whether to pass the bill into law. Australia and the tech giants have been in a stand-off over the legislation widely seen as setting a global precedent. Facebook has protested the laws.

  • Nordstrom’s Home Collection Is Filled with the Most Random & Useful Products You Didn't Know You Need in Your Life (or Kitchen)

    Welp, we’ve just been browsing our favorite department store’s site, and we can’t stop adding to cart. (We’re calling it “Nordstrom and chill.”) It turns out the site is a treasure trove of “how did I live...

  • US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars

    The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. topped 500,000 Monday, a staggering number that all but matches the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined. President Joe Biden held a sunset moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony at the White House and ordered American flags lowered at federal buildings for the next five days. “We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow,” Biden said.

  • Unbeaten Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25 in quiet week

    Gonzaga’s bid for a wire-to-wire run at No. 1 keeps chugging along. Baylor is still right there with the Zags. Gonzaga received 60 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released on Monday, picking up one vote from last week.

  • Supreme Court won't hear GOP's Pennsylvania election challenge

    The justices offered no public explanation for their rejection of the cases, but one member of the court dissented.

  • UK speeds up vaccinations: All adults get 1st jab by July 31

    The British government declared Sunday that every adult in the country should get a first coronavirus vaccine shot by July 31, at least a month earlier than its previous target, as it prepared to set out a “cautious” plan to ease the U.K.'s lockdown. The new target also calls for everyone 50 and over and those with an underlying health condition to get their first of two vaccine shots by April 15, rather than the previous date of May 1. The makers of the two vaccines that Britain is using, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have both experienced supply problems in Europe.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Missing Marine sentry outside West Wing sparks White House questions

    The absence of a Marine sentry outside the West Wing on Monday raised questions about whether President Biden was keeping the schedule publicly outlined by his aides.Why it matters: A sure way to tell if the president is inside the Oval Office is if the spit-shined Marine is at the post, opening the door to the West Wing. A pool reporter questioning whether there had been a change in policy received a simpler, circa-2021 response: the Marine was getting a COVID test.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The president was in the Oval Office this morning working, receiving the PDB and all the things that you're aware of from the schedule. There hasn't been a change of policy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing. The backstory: Biden's schedule said he would be in the Oval receiving the Presidential Daily Briefing at 9: 45 a.m. The sentry was absent at that time.Pooler Debra Saunders, White House correspondent for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, told her off-campus colleagues at 9:58 a.m.: "There is no Marine standing outside the front door. ... Apparently, the Marine no longer is an indicator that POTUS is in the Oval."Psaki and other aides later clarified.Bottom line: The White House says it's a "misnomer" a Marine must be present when the president is inside the Oval.The sentries may leave their post for a variety of reasons, including an event elsewhere on White House grounds or to support other world leaders or VIP guests.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.