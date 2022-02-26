School threat incidents lead to two arrests in one week in Marshall County

Two students in Marshall County Schools have been arrested this week for making terrorist threats at their schools on opposite ends of the county, according to Sheriff Phil Sims.

Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office began an investigation Friday after administrators at Douglas High School made them aware of what was believed to be a "significant threat" at the school, Sims said.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown and the investigation identified a suspect, an 18-year-old from Boaz. The student was not on campus when the threat was made, Sims said. He was found and interviewed, and charged with making a terrorist threat.

The sheriff's office and Douglas police provided deputies and officers to the campus until the student could be located.

“We had over 10 deputies, Douglas officers (and) investigators, including myself, on campus as school was opening up," the sheriff said.

"We take these type of threats serious and will not hesitate to act. This is the second time this week where a threat was made toward a county school," Sims said. "Our students need to know this is not a game and in conjunction with the district attorney's office and juvenile authorities, we will arrest and prosecute anyone who makes a credible threat to a school or its members. “

The earlier threat involved DAR High School in Grant. Sims said investigators and Grant police investigated the reported threat Tuesday and determined it was not immediate.

Because of social media posts, however, Sims said more than half of the school's students stayed away — despite a heavy law enforcement presence to insure the instigator of the threat would not be allowed on campus.

A 16-year-old student was arrested on a charge of making a terrorist threat and turned over to juvenile authorities. The offense is a Class C felony.

"We take every threat seriously and work with all of the county school administrators on a daily basis to make sure we provide the safest environment possible for our children,” Sims said.

