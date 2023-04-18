School threat suspect Kyle Hendrickson booked in Portsmouth, appearing in federal court

CONCORD — Kyle Hendrickson is making his initial federal court appearance in Concord Tuesday afternoon after being booked at the Portsmouth Police Department for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" Portsmouth High School.

The 25-year-old Berwick, Maine resident, was arrested by authorities last Thursday, April 13 in Portland, Maine. He allegedly posted the threat a day earlier via a Snapchat video showing him with a firearm in a vehicle in front of the school in Portsmouth. He is facing a state Class B felony charge of criminal threatening with a firearm.

Kyle Hendrickson, 25, was booked by Portsmouth police Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Hendrickson faces a federal charge of “transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another,” according to Jane Young, U.S. attorney for New Hampshire.

Young announced Hendrickson was transferred to federal custody Tuesday morning and will appear before Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone at 3 p.m. in U.S. District Court.

Jessica Kuron, spokesperson for the U.S. attorney, said Tuesday's court federal appearance is not an arraignment, and Hendrickson has not been indicted.

“It’s his initial appearance in federal court to inform him of his charges and preliminary address conditions of his release or detention,” Kuron said.

Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport said Tuesday his department picked up Hendrickson from Cumberland County Jail in Portland and booked him in Portsmouth Tuesday morning. Hendrickson’s arraignment on the state charge will be held either in person or remotely at Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood Thursday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m.

Hendrickson was released by Portsmouth police on personal recognizance bail but only so he could be transferred into the custody of federal authorities for his Concord court appearance.

Hendrickson’s federal charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, Young’s announcement states.

The Class B felony criminal threatening charge is punishable by 3 ½ to 7 years in jail.

Story continues

Details of allegations against Kyle Hendrickson

Still shots of the Snapchat video allegedly made by Kyle Hendrickson, who is facing a criminal charge for allegedly threatening to shoot up Portsmouth High School.

Investigators allege Hendrickson posted the threat on Snapchat Wednesday, April 12. The video allegedly had a message reading: “Imma gonna shoot up the school.”

“School surveillance footage placed Hendrickson’s vehicle outside the high school at the time of the video. Law enforcement recovered an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, camouflage body armor, a handgun holster, a red-dot sight, and numerous rounds of ammunition from Hendrickson’s vehicle,” Young’s announcement reads. “A handgun that resembles the one used in the Snapchat video was also recovered near a motel where Hendrickson had stayed on April 12, 2023.”

Previous coverage:

Federal public defender Behzad Mirhashem is serving as Hendrickson’s attorney. An attempt to reach him for comment was not immediately successful.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Rombeau is prosecuting his case.

Investigating Hendrickson’s case were the Portsmouth Police Department, FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The Somersworth Police Department, the Portland (Maine) Police Department, and the Berwick (Maine) Police Department assisted.

This story will be updated following Tuesday's court appearance in Concord.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth school threat suspect Kyle Hendrickson appearing in court