School threats continue in county

Authorities in Jonesville and Hillsdale were busy Tuesday investigating additional threats to schools.

A photograph of what is being investigated as a threat reading “Hillsdale is next” etched into tile work went viral locally Tuesday sparking an investigation at Hillsdale High School.

Hillsdale Police Chief Scott Hephner said officers were at the school on unrelated matters when they were made aware of the photograph circulating through the student population.

Hephner said in a telephone call late Tuesday afternoon that officers were still investigating the complaint and were hopeful additional information would come in as students returned home and spoke to their parents about the situation.

“People just saying that’s kids stuff, that’s not going to fly anymore,” Hephner said, adding it is his intent to find out who wrote the message on the wall and charge them criminally.

“It’s up for the judges to decide,” Hephner said.

Four HCPD officers remained at the high school until students were released to go home at the end of the day and Hephner said administrators were still trying to figure out whether or not to hold in-person classes Wednesday or dismiss for a mental health day.

In Jonesville, a Jonesville Middle School student accused of communicating a verbal threat while at school on Tuesday was taken into custody by the Jonesville Police Department.

A joint press release between Jonesville Community Schools Superintendent Eric Weatherwax and Jonesville Public Safety Director Kurt Etter stated there was no weapon discovered.

“However, it’s important for the community and students to understand that a charge of domestic terrorism requires no weapon but only the verbalization of a threat so the student was taken into custody,” the release stated.

Anyone with information on the incidents is encouraged to dial 911 and report that information to authorities.

Hillsdale High School

