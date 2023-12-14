New school on track to open in January

Dec. 14—A faith-based school in Louisa is opening its doors to the public in early January 2024.

Calvary Christian School, at 306 Commerce Dr. in Louisa, is preparing to welcome students to class Jan. 2, 2024.

Alex Moore, president and school administrator of Calvary Christian, said it is a faith-based school focusing on the journey of growth, faith and learning in young students.

"An exceptional education is a great foundation for a child and having a Christian education is even better to start your life with. If you don't put in the work, you won't get the outcome.

"This is something that I've had in mind for few years," he added. "I always wanted to be in education."

Moore said the Christian school is accepting students in kindergarten (as early as age 4) to eighth grade and projected to begin the January classes with five to eight students. He said the first day of class will be on Tuesday, Jan. 2, beginning at 7:50 a.m.

Calvary announced it will be offering hybrid and home-schooling services. Moore said the enrollment date is Jan. 1, 2024.

"If anyone is interested in reaching out regarding home-school learning where you come two to three days a week for class and do the rest of your work at home, that's something we are looking to entertain at this time," he said.

The school is accepting only Kentucky and West Virginia applicants at this time, Moore said. The school rate for one month is $200, a 10-month school year is $2,000 and half a year is $1,000.

"In the days getting closer to the first day of school the staff and I are eager to see what the Lord has in store for us at Calvary Christian School and the lives we will touch," Moore said. "We are so excited to see the students and be able to help them grow not just from an educational standpoint, but in a spiritual standpoint as well."

Looking to the future, Moore said, he hopes to continue to grow and expand into a high school.

"I'd like to add a high school program to the school once we grow," Moore said. "That does take some extra work as far as becoming accredited with an accrediting body. That way the high school diplomas will count once we grow to offer high school services.

"We are accepting any and all donations," he said. "If a donation wants to be made to help a student, those donations can be made by calling the school or mailing a check to PO Box 3, Louisa, KY, 41230."

The school posted to social media listing what the school embodies and represents. For more information, reach Moore at (270) 713-6476 or alex@ccssky.com

"In our school, we embrace the miracles of faith," Moore said. "Just as Jesus walked on water, we encourage our students to step out in faith, knowing that with God's guidance, they can overcome any challenge. Our school fosters a strong spiritual foundation through engaging faith-based activities, nurturing your child's spiritual growth. With a focus on spiritual development, we provide a supportive environment that encourages students to explore their faith and deepen their connection with God."

