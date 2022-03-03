School tutor arrested, accused of sending porn to underage student, Fresno sheriff says

A school tutor was arrested for sending pornography to a minor, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

An employee for College of the Sequoias and Tulare Joint Union High School, 27-year-old Aaron Scott was arrested Wednesday after he was interviewed by detectives from the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children, investigators said.

While reviewing her child’s text messages, a woman saw that Scoot had sent pornography to the minor, according to investigators. The child’s age was not immediately public.

Scott, who lives in Tulare, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of felony distributing child sexual abuse material to a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

His bail was set at $5,000, and he has since posted bond and been released from jail, a news release said.

Both of his employers have placed him on administrative leave, according to a news release.

“Due to the patterns of behavior in this case, it is possible that there are other victims out there who have not reported Jones’ illegal activity,” a news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ericka Rascon at 559-600-8144 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.