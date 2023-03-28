School van driver from Pittsburgh accused of indecent assault against student

A school van driver from Pittsburgh is accused of indecent assault against a student.

According to the court papers, 42-year-old Raymond West was the school van driver for the victim for two years.

The victim is now 18 years old. Her mother told police her daughter has the mind of a third grader, according to court documents.

Court papers say the victim told her siblings that West sexually assaulted her and touched her on the school van multiple times . Court papers say during one encounter, he showed her a condom and asked her if “she was ready.”

When police questioned West, he denied ever having any sexual contact with the girl — saying “I’m not going to say she is promiscuous, but the little girl is fast,” according to court documents.

West is charged with charged with indecent assault, sexual contact with a student and child endangerment.

