School van driver sexually abused 13-year-old and warned her not to tell, indictment alleges

A school van driver in Rochester, accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl, has been federally indicted on charges of production, receipt and possession of child pornography.

The driver, 74-year-old Tomas Rosario, is also accused of tampering with a victim. He warned the teenager not to tell anyone about the alleged sexual abuse, prosecutors say.

Rosario tracked the girl down in a grocery store and implored her not to speak to others, prosecutors allege.

"This so frightened the already-frightened (victim) that she ran out of the store without completing her shopping, and directly into her mother’s car," U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Pederson wrote in 2022 court papers.

Rosario was criminally charged over a year ago, accused of abuse that authorities say occurred in March 2022. Court records show Rosario appeared close to a plea agreement earlier this year, but the plea did not happen. He was indicted last week by a federal grand jury.

Rosario was a driver for Monroe School Transportation Inc. at the time of the abuse allegation, but was immediately removed from service after the company received a complaint about him, a spokesman for National Express Transportation, the company that operates the Rochester-based Monroe Transportation, said last year.

"A review of surveillance video captured on cameras installed on the school van shows Rosario having inappropriate sexual discussions with the Minor Victim on the way to and from school," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The Rochester police used the van camera to document the alleged abuse. According to the allegations, Rosario and the girl were alone on the van and he inappropriately touched the girl multiple times. Rosario also allegedly asked the 13-year-old to send him a photo of her vagina.

A search of Rosario's phone allegedly yielded a video with child pornography, one in which a man is engaging in sex with a young teenage girl and, at one point, chokes the girl.

According to court records, a safety monitor also typically was on the van but called in sick the day the abuse allegedly occurred.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester van driver sexually abused 13-year-old in indictment says