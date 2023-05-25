School worker repeatedly hit kindergartner with disabilities on bus, Colorado cops say

A paraprofessional is accused of striking a kindergartner with disabilities over several days on a Fort Collins school bus, Colorado police reported.

Tyler Zanella, 36, faces charges including assault, child abuse and crimes against an at-risk juvenile, Fort Collins police said in a Wednesday, May 24, news release.

Poudre School District officials notified police that Zanella, a paraprofessional employed by the district, was seen on security video striking the child on April 25, May 19 and May 22, according to the release.

Zanella, who was employed as a bus attendant, has been fired, Poudre School District officials said in a statement to McClatchy News. He was hired in August.

Police said they believe there may be other victims. They ask anyone with information to call Officer Dexter Rowe at 970-472 3705.

Fort Collins is a city of 170,000 people about 60 miles north of Denver.

Woman threatened LGBTQ businesses in Colorado after deadly Club Q shooting, feds say

Woman hurls rock ‘the size of a football’ at officer’s face, California police say

Falling rock pillar kills 16-year-old celebrating end of school, Utah officials say