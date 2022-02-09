School Workers Sue Lamont + CT Resident Wins Olympic Gold

Good morning Connecticut,

A group of nine Connecticut educators and school employees are suing Gov. Ned Lamont and state Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani over claims of “burdensome” travel and expenses caused by weekly COVID-19 testing, according to Hearst Connecticut.

The lawsuit was filed by teachers and school staff who chose not to get vaccinated and most opted for the weekly testing under Lamont’s executive order in September. Along with the travel associated for educators who sought saliva testing, the lawsuit claims the nasal swabs used for testing were “highly invasive,” Hearst reports.

Among other things, the plaintiffs are seeking permanent relief that would compel Lamont and Juthani to “cease the unlawful enforcement” of the executive order, according to Hearst.

Read more at Hearst Connecticut here.

See related:

Person struck, killed by train in Branford

A person was struck and killed by a train in Branford on Wednesday morning, police confirmed to Patch editor Ellyn Santiago.

Few details were available, but Branford Deputy Police Chief John Alves said that police were contacted by Amtrak about a "train strike" and the department is helping with the investigation.



This is a developing story.

CT resident wins Olympic gold

The fifth time was the charm for Connecticut native Lindsey Jacobellis.

In her record-tying fifth Winter Olympics, the Roxbury resident finally won the gold medal in women's snowboard cross that has eluded her for 16 years, after her debut at the 2006 Torino Games in Turin, Italy.

The 36-year-old's victory on Wednesday also was the first gold medal won by a U.S. Winter Olympian at the 2022 Beijing Games. Winning the silver medal in Wednesday's race was Chloe Trespeuch of France, and winning the bronze was Meryeta Odine of Canada.

Read more here.

See also:

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch