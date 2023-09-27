Schoolbag appeal to help Morocco earthquake victims

A charity is hoping to raise £20,000 to fund 1,000 school bags for children affected by the recent earthquake in Morocco.

School in a Bag is aiming to send 200 bags in October and 800 in February.

The bags will be taken to schools and orphanages in Taroudant after the worst earthquake in the country for 60 years struck on 8 September.

Rucksacks include stationery, learning resources, eating utensils and a hygiene kit.

Somerset-based School in a Bag said the donations would help children regain routine and with therapy.

The charity was created by Luke Simon following the death of his brother in the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami in Thailand.

Mr Simon said they know how to get aid to the right people.

"We work with partners in the country who are directly involved with the disaster-relief set-up. This is vital to making sure 100% of our donors' money is being utilised, and in the right place," he said.

"When schooling is halted by a disaster, the need to try and maintain an education and routine is of paramount importance.

"The contents and resources in our bags allow educators and parents to teach children, keep them learning and give them a focus, when all around them is in disarray," added Mr Simon.

The charity has distributed nearly 150,000 bags to children in 55 different countries since 2009.

After the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria earlier this year, they initially set a target of £5,000 for 250 bags, but were able to raise £20,000 for 1,000 bags within weeks.

