Schoolboy's Reaction to Zelensky Visit Goes Viral in Ukraine

Schoolchildren responded with excitement as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a school inside a Kharkiv metro station on Thursday, November 30, and images of one boy’s stunned reaction have gone viral online in Ukraine.

Footage from the president’s office shows Zelensky going from classroom to classroom to interact with students, accompanied by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov. As Zelensky enters the third classroom, one of the students stares wide-eyed at the president in apparent amazement, holding his hands to his cheeks in a manner that one Ukrainian media outlet said was reminiscent of Macauley Culkin’s performance in Home Alone.

The underground classrooms were opened in September inside the Universityet metro station, next to Kharkiv National University, to protect the students from ongoing Russian attacks on the city. Credit: President of Ukraine via Storyful

