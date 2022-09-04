Schoolchildren forced to take pictures with Putin portrait in occupied Melitopol

·1 min read
Melitopol, August 3, 2022
Read also: Five loud explosions sound at Russian-occupied airfield in Melitopol, says mayor

The outlet noted that Melitopol schools engaged in propaganda on the first day of the school year, known as Knowledge Day, during which children were told that Ukraine does not exist as a state.

Read also: Most school students in occupied Melitopol will continue Ukrainian online education, says mayor

During the break, schoolchildren were invited to take a joint photo against the background of Putin's portrait. According to the media, many children refused to be photographed and did not come to school the next day.

Earlier, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that the criminal administrators and collaborators in the occupied city constantly play the Russian national anthem in schools. He noted that the main goal is not to educate children but to brainwash them with Kremlin propaganda.

Read also: Ukrainian Army destroys one of largest Russian military bases in Melitopol, says mayor

Some 14,000 children will continue their education online in the schools of the temporarily occupied Melitopol according to the Ukrainian curriculum.

The student population is down 10% from last year.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

