Schoolchildren forced to take pictures with Putin portrait in occupied Melitopol

Melitopol, August 3, 2022

The outlet noted that Melitopol schools engaged in propaganda on the first day of the school year, known as Knowledge Day, during which children were told that Ukraine does not exist as a state.

During the break, schoolchildren were invited to take a joint photo against the background of Putin's portrait. According to the media, many children refused to be photographed and did not come to school the next day.

Earlier, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that the criminal administrators and collaborators in the occupied city constantly play the Russian national anthem in schools. He noted that the main goal is not to educate children but to brainwash them with Kremlin propaganda.

Some 14,000 children will continue their education online in the schools of the temporarily occupied Melitopol according to the Ukrainian curriculum.

The student population is down 10% from last year.

