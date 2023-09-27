Schoolgirl, 15, fatally stabbed in Croydon

A 15-year-old schoolgirl has been fatally stabbed in Croydon.

Police and paramedics were called to Wellesley Road, near the Whitgift shopping centre, at around 8.30am to reports of an attack. The girl was declared dead at the scene less than an hour later.

Detectives said a male, who is believed to know the victim, has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Pictures on social media show multiple police cars and ambulances at a cordon outside the shopping centre along with a number 60 bus.

Police cordon in Wellesley Road

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said: “Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl’s family who are facing the most tragic of news. Our officers are with the girl’s family to support them.

“I am in contact with the local community, who are clearly as concerned as we are about this tragic incident. I shall continue to update them throughout the day.

“My officers were immediately on scene to provide first aid and support paramedics.

“Acting on information provided to them, officers also worked closely with colleagues from across the Met and the British Transport Police to track a teenager in connection with the stabbing.

Police in Croydon

Police cordon outside Whitgift Centre

“I can confirm that an arrest was made at about 9:45am in the Croydon area. At this early stage we believe that he may have known her.

“A crime scene will be in place for some time, and I am grateful for the cooperation of residents.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (27 September) at 8:33am to reports of an incident on Wellesley Road, Croydon.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including three ambulance crews, an incident response officer, and an advanced paramedic in a car. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a teenager, but very sadly, despite our best efforts, she died at the scene.”

10:52 AM BST

Pictured: Police cordon in Croydon

These pictures show the heavy police presence in Croydon after a 15-year-old girl was fatally stabbed near a shopping centre.

10:44 AM BST

10:42 AM BST

10:37 AM BST

