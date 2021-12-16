Schools across the Southcoast may see greater police presence Friday. TikTok is to blame

Schools around the region may see an increased police presence on Friday, Dec. 17, due to vague threats of school violence spreading on the social media app TikTok.

Officials in at least three local school districts, Fall River, Somerset Berkley and New Bedford, have issued notices telling parents and citizens that they're aware of viral threats circulating online, and to expect more police in and around schools.

The threat is unspecific, and has not yet been determined to be credible, but police presence is being increased out of caution. The threat has spread nationally, and alludes to a general threat to "every school in the USA, even elementary" on Friday.

A school violence threat spreading nationally on TikTok will lead to increased police presence at schools across the Southcoast on Friday.

Fears of school violence: Fall River police investigating potential gun threat at Durfee

"The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district," wrote Somerset Berkley Superintendent Jeffrey Schoonover in a notice to parents.

According to a Baltimore news outlet, police investigators suggest the threat may have started as a TikTok challenge to skip school on Friday, Dec. 17, which then evolved into a viral threat to school safety.

The New Bedford Police Department posted on Facebook that "although no law enforcement agency has yet verified any credibility to them, out of an abundance of caution, we will have a vigilant presence around the city schools tomorrow."

Threats of school violence have cropped up with increasing frequency recently.

Copycat crime: Dozens of students, some as young as 9, could face charges amid rash of school threats

In Fall River, police are investigating a potential threat at B.M.C. Durfee High School after someone made a social media post referencing a shooting at the school, Principal Matt Desmarais said on Tuesday.

In Taunton, extra security measures were put in place at Parker Middle School after a threatening message was discovered on Thursday. In that case, the message was also not believed to be credible.

Story continues

The trend may be part of a nationwide series of "copycat" threats. Children as young as 9 years old were placed in custody this week in southeast Michigan juvenile detention facilities after they allegedly spoke about violence they might commit involving schools and students.

"This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online through social media that refer to school safety threats," Schoonover wrote in his statement.

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: TikTok school violence threat goes viral, police presence increased