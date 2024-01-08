Schools adjust schedules for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

Schools across North Carolina and South Carolina are adjusting their plans ahead of severe weather that’s expected to roll in on Tuesday.
The Severe Weather Center 9 team is tracking a strong line of storms that could bring high winds, heavy rain, and the threat of tornadoes. It’s expected to start Tuesday morning and last through most of the day. Keep updated
with weather threats at this link. RELATED: Storms will bring flooding, wind, tornado threats to Charlotte region
In response to the wind and tornado threats, school districts in the Charlotte area have announced cancellations or plans to use remote learning instead.
The following districts are affected:
Alexander County: Remote Learning Day Anson County: CLOSED Avery County: 2-hour Delay Burke County: Remote Learning Day Cabarrus County: CLOSED Catawba Country: Remote Learning Day Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: CLOSED Chester County: Remote Learning Day Chesterfield County: Remote Learning Day Clover School District: CLOSED Fort Mill Schools: Remote Learning Day This list will be updated as more school districts announce their plans. Check back for updates.
You can also follow the
Channel 9 Weather Closures page for additional information. (CHECK IT OUT: The states with the worst drivers) Think you've got the worst drivers in the country? A new study by LendingTree ranked the states' drivers from best to worst based on number of driving incidents. Driving incidents are defined as accidents, DUIs, speeding-related incidents, and citations. (Photos provided by Canva, Getty, Department of Transportation) Michigan: 11.28 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Arkansas: 12.81 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Vermont: 14.87 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Kentucky: 15.14 driving incidents per 1,000 residents West Virginia: 15.33 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Oklahoma: 15.75 driving incidents per 1,000 residents New York: 16.56 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Louisiana: driving incidents per 1,000 residents Mississippi: 17.10 driving incidents per 1,000 residents New Hampshire: 17.35 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Connecticut: 18.02 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Alaska: 18.32 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Nevada: 18.89 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Delaware: 18.90 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Massachusetts: 19.29 driving incidents per 1,000 residents South Dakota: 19.38 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Pennsylvania: 19.70 driving incidents per 1,000 residents New Mexico: 19.89 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Illinois: 21.41 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Florida: 21.96 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Minnesota: 22.63 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Colorado: 22.88 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Kansas: 23.01 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Missouri: 23.12 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Arizona: 23.38 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Alabama: 23.52 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Wyoming: 23.62 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Iowa: 24.42 driving incidents per 1,000 residents New Jersey: 24.71 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Wisconsin: 24.85 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Tennessee: 25.12 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Georgia: 25.35 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Texas: 25.61 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Nebraska: 25.80 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Hawaii: 26.02 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Idaho: 26.48 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Maryland 27.07 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Washington: 27.34 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Virginia: 27.65 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Montana: 28.02 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Oregon: 28.41 driving incidents per 1,000 residents North Dakota: 28.56 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Ohio: 28.90 driving incidents per 1,000 residents South Carolina: 29.12 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Indiana: 29.81 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Utah: 31.07 driving incidents per 1,000 residents North Carolina: 32.44 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Washington D.C.: 35.16 driving incidents per 1,000 residents California: 40.37 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Maine: 50.05 driving incidents per 1,000 residents Rhode Island: 51.33 driving incidents per 1,000 residents View comments