Schools begin canceling in-person classes Friday based on winter weather forecast

Boise State University and Kuna School District officials pre-emptively called a campus snow day for Friday — the second such shutdown this week — canceling in-person classes ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to hit.

A BroncoAlert sent shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday informed students and staff that community safety concerns prompted the closure. In an email to faculty and staff, school officials cited the National Weather Service’s winter storm warning, which goes into effect in the Treasure Valley at 11 p.m. Thursday and expires Saturday at 11 p.m.

Kuna School District said in a news release that students would have a “virtual learning day” on Friday.

In-person classes were first delayed and later canceled on Wednesday, when Boise and West Ada school districts also canceled for the day. Kuna schools were open Wednesday.

All schools were back in session Thursday.

People traverse the sidewalks at Boise State University during a snow day, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Five inches of snow fell in Boise on Wednesday.

Initial forecasts predicted Boise would pick up about 9 inches of snow this week, but there’s now a possibility for the City of Trees to see up to 18 inches from Thursday through Saturday night, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

That total is on the very high end, with low-end estimates sitting at around an additional 8 inches.

The weather system could be reminiscent of the “Snowmageddon” — or “Snowpocalpyse,” if you prefer — of 2017, when Boise picked up 21.5 inches of snow in January and a snow depth of 15 inches at the Boise Airport.

For those daring enough to head up to the slopes for fresh snow this week, the totals for the Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area are even more eye-popping. The ski area has seen 22 inches in the past week and could pick up 34-56 inches by the end of the weekend.