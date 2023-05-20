Schools bewildered by AI advances, say head teachers

Students using computers in classroom (file image)

UK schools have been left confused by the fast rate of change in artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on education, head teachers are warning.

In a letter to the Times, educators from the state and private sector say developments are "bewildering".

They are launching a body of experts to advise schools on which areas are "beneficial, and which are damaging".

The technology is moving "far too quickly" for government alone to give adequate advice to schools, they say.

AI is the "greatest threat but also potentially the greatest benefit to our students, staff and schools", the teachers, led by Sir Anthony Seldon, the headteacher of Epsom College, say in the letter,

The group has also questioned the role of digital companies behind AI.

"We have no confidence that the large digital companies will be capable of regulating themselves in the interests of students, staff and schools" their letter reads,

Concerns have quickly grown in recent months over AI with the prominence of the ChatGPT bot which has passed exams.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently said that regulation had to evolve at the same time rapid changes are made in AI. He said "guardrails" should be put in place to maximise the benefits of AI while minimising the risks to society.

The group of educators said it was pleased the government was "grasping the nettle" on the issue but felt the need to set up its own body composed of leading teachers "guided by a panel of independent digital and AI experts".

A spokeswoman for the Department of Education told the Times the education secretary "has been clear about the government's appetite to pursue the opportunities - and manage the risks - that exists in this space, and we have already published information to help schools do this.

"We continue to work with experts, including in education, to share and identify best practice."

Story continues

Watch on iPlayer banner