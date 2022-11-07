Schools in Canadian province of Ontario to remain shut as strike grinds on

Students arrive for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Tens of thousands of striking teachers and education sector employees in the Canadian province of Ontario will be off the job again on Monday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said on Sunday.

Some 55,000 workers in the education sector in Ontario, the country's largest province, went on strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the provincial government on better pay and more frontline staff in schools.

The walkout by teachers, educational assistants, secretaries and library workers, forced hundreds of schools to shut.

The Toronto District School Board, which has 247,000 students in 583 schools under its supervision, had previously said that all its schools would be closed while the strike continued.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government has rejected the striking CUPE workers' wage demands as too high, and has passed a controversial law to force a contract on them.

The law includes heavy daily fines on the striking workers. CUPE has said it will fight any fines levied and, if necessary, pay them.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Despicable, brazen’ shooting outside bar leaves 9 injured, Philadelphia cops say

    Five people suffered critical injuries, police said.

  • Police arrest man wanted in connection to shooting, crash in West Hartford Friday

    Police arrested a man on assault charges Sunday night in connection to a shooting and crash in West Hartford after a search for him leaked across state lines into Massachusetts on Friday, according to the West Hartford police. Darnell Barnes, 22, was arrested on an active warrant before 11:30 p.m. Sunday and charged in connection to a shooting and related car crash at the University of Saint ...

  • Thailand's 'floating train' a hit as dam waters rise

    STORY: This 'floating train' has become a big hit in ThailandLocation: Lopburi ProvinceIt passes through one of country's biggest damswhere the water level has been unusually high this year due to monsoonsPassengers can enjoy the illusion of being suspended on the waterThe route starts in the capital Bangkok and travels via the Pasak Jolasid damTrain tickets have been sold out until New Year(Bunyanuch Pahuyut, Passenger)“I wanted to ride the floating train since last year, but the tickets were sold out. This year, I rushed to get the ticket since the first day the State Railway of Thailand made the announcement. The view was amazing, I’m so impressed. It looks just like the photos I’ve been seeing because this year the water level is high. I’m proud that once in my lifetime, I got to see the real floating train.”

  • Trump says DeSantis should be reelected one day after labeling him ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’

    Former President Trump at a Sunday rally told Floridians they should reelect Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) just one day after Trump had nicknamed his potential 2024 rival “Ron DeSanctimonious.” Trump held the rally in support of Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) reelection bid, but DeSantis, who will appear alongside Rubio on the ballot this week, was…

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bristol Myers cancer-drug patent fight with Gilead

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Juno Therapeutics Inc to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in its patent fight with Gilead Sciences Inc subsidiary Kite Pharma Inc over a lymphoma drug. The justices turned away Juno's appeal of a lower court's ruling throwing out the award in the litigation over Kite's biologic drug Yescarta, in a case that could have repercussions for the cutting-edge biologic drug industry. Juno and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research sued Kite in 2017 in federal court in Los Angeles, accusing it of copying technology that the institute licenses to Juno.

  • Florida voters on midterms, possible Trump 2024 presidential run

    “CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil is in Florida talking to voters ahead of tight congressional and gubernatorial races. Tuesday's results could affect the control of Congress, but some voters are already looking toward the White House in 2024.

  • Novak Djokovic's physiotherapist mixed him a secret drink from the stands during a match, and it has people wondering what it is

    "I don't think there should be secret substances being ingested during competition," wrote veteran tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg.

  • Former President Trump holding rally in Dayton today; Rep Ryan’s camp responds

    Trump to hold rally in Dayton on eve of midterm elections; U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance to speak as well.

  • Louisiana Republican Party endorses Jeff Landry in 2023 governor's race

    Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has secured the state GOP party endorsement for the 2023 governor's race.

  • Nicaragua ruling party seeks to expand hold in local votes

    After an electoral campaign without rallies, demonstrations or even real opposition, Nicaraguans voted in municipal elections Sunday that the governing party hoped would give it near-total control of local governments. President Daniel Ortega's party already controls all three branches of the federal government and 141 of Nicaragua’s 153 municipalities, and much like Ortega's 2021 reelection, the new vote was preceded by arrests and crackdowns on opponents. In a report, the civic group Urnas Abiertas, or Open Ballot Boxes, said 17 people had been arrested prior to or during the elections.

  • Christmas trees are about to get a lot more expensive

    If you’re planning on buying a Christmas tree this year, start thinking about it now — and maybe put some money aside. Supply-chain disruptions and global inflation have affected the supply and prices of Christmas trees this year, both artificial and real ones, industry experts said. While Americans say they are trying to cheat inflation this year by buying more practical gifts for loved ones or cutting down on their gift-giving altogether, consumer demand for Christmas trees remains strong, industry experts said.

  • Macau’s savory meat-potato hash feels foreign and familiar

    As the first European gateway to China, Macau became the center of Portugal’s massive maritime empire in the East. Egg-custard tarts, salt cod with garlic, and baked duck rice often are on the menu, though so are galinha à Africana (African chicken), Chinese steamed pork buns and Indian coconut curry. It usually includes potatoes and tomato paste brought by the Portuguese, common Chinese ingredients like rice vinegar and soy sauce, and even Worcestershire sauce from the British, who also used Macau as a base before founding Hong Kong across the Pearl River Estuary in 1841.

  • Republicans Focus Campaigns on Education Wedge Issues: School Choice, ‘Parents’ Rights’

    One thing that stuck out to Republican candidate Tracy Cramer in talking to voters in Woodburn, Gervais and Salem, Oregon, recently was how upset parents still felt about how K-12 education was handled during the pandemic. She said they were frustrated with long school closures and concerned about some lessons overheard or seen in online […]

  • Suspect behind bars after shooting leads to a crash

    Sacramento Police made an arrest after a suspect fired shots and then got into a car crash.

  • At least 10 people shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section: sources

    The victims are being rushed to hospitals based on the severity of their injuries.

  • 9 hospitalised after shooting outside Philadelphia bar

    Police say two of the nine victims are in critical condition

  • Turkey prices are soaring — and bigger birds will be more scarce. How to host Thanksgiving on the cheap.

    Nearly a quarter of people said they were stressed about paying for their Thanksgiving meal, a Morning Consult report found.

  • As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right

    Stripe Inc. CEO Patrick Collison showed there's a far more humane way to deliver bad news.

  • Gloom rises for middle class

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • Studs and duds from Rams’ gut-wrenching loss to Buccaneers

    These players stood out for both good and bad reasons during the Rams' 16-13 loss to the Bucs