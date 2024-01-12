Schools cancel classes, hold virtual learning as freezing drizzle falls in Kansas City

Several Kansas City area public school districts decided to cancel classes or hold virtual learning Friday because of safety concerns after cold temperatures and freezing drizzle turned roads icy in places.

Freezing drizzle continued to fall across the metro area early Friday, making roads slick in spot, the National Weather Service said shortly after 6 a.m. in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Allow extra time on your commute this morning as there was some light mixed precipitation/icing resulting in slippery road conditions,” the weather service said in a separate posting. “As the temperatures fall throughout the day, any lingering precipitation should transition over to flurries.”

Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills were expected to arrive Friday and hang around through Tuesday.

Kansas City Public Schools, Blue Springs School District and Park Hill Schools planned to have students learn remotely.. Meanwhile North Kansas City Schools, Piper School District and Independence School District canceled classes, announcing a snow day.

Here is a list of Kansas City area school districts that made announcements Friday:

Belton School District: Virtual learning on Friday.

Blue Springs School District: Virtual learning on Friday.

Blue Valley Schools: Classes canceled on Friday.

Bonner Springs-Edwardsville School District: Classes canceled on Friday.

DeSoto School District: Classes canceled on Friday.

Fort Osage schools: Virtual learning on Friday.

Gardner-Edgerton School District: Classes canceled on Friday.

Grain Valley School: Virtual learning on Friday. Valley Kids is also closed.

Independence School District: Classes canceled for Friday.

Kansas City Public Schools: Virtual learning on Friday.

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools: Classes canceled for Friday.

Kearney School District: Classes canceled for Friday.

Olathe School District: Classes canceled for Friday.

Park Hill School District: Virtual learning on Friday.

Piper School District: Classes canceled for Friday.

Raytown Schools: Virtual learning on Friday.

Shawnee Mission School District: Classes canceled for Friday.

Spring Hill Schools: Classes canceled for Friday.