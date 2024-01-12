Schools close ahead of winter storm

Jan. 11—Area schools have announced closure ahead of the most recent winter storm bearing down on the area.

The following schools are closing due to inclement weather:

Lyle Public Schools

Southland Public Schools

Grand Meadow Public Schools

Hayfield Community Schools

LeRoy-Ostrander Public Schools

Blooming Prairie Public Schools

According to the National Weather Service, snow will begin falling mainly after 4 a.m. Friday morning. Updated snowfall predictions state that southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin could see anywhere between 5 and 13 inches of snow, though, the highest totals are expected to fall in Wisconsin.

The storm will also include cold and blustery conditions with gusts of up to 40 mph possible driving bitter cold that could see windchills as low as 20 below zero.