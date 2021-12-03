Schools close once again in New Delhi over pollution concerns
High levels of smog in the Indian capital have led to another court warning about pollution in the city, causing schools to close.
Federal investigators are reportedly looking into the sexual misconduct allegations against Andrew Cuomo that led to the former New York governor's resignation.
Libya’s foreign minister on Friday criticized a system of deterring migrants from reaching European shores that she argued fails to address the root of the problem and has so far only served the interest of EU states. Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush spoke via video call at the Mediterranean dialogues, a conference hosted by the Italian government, in a session titled “Dealing with Migration." “Please do not push the problem in our lap and please do not point your fingers at Libya and portray us as a country which abuses and disrespects refugees,” she said.
If passed into law, President Biden’s Build Back Better bill would create the largest mass-legalization program for undocumented immigrants in U.S. history. Roughly 7 million of the 11 million unauthorized immigrants currently in the U.S. — including "Dreamers," coronavirus-era essential workers and farmworkers — would be eligible for the new immigration protections.
She said in the video she’d shoot up her school “like Oxford,” a Michigan prosecutor said.
From Friday until Sunday, the Big Island of Hawaii is under a blizzard warning. A foot of snow and winds up to 100 mph are expected.
Envelopes full of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet by a plumber doing repairs at celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas, according to church officials.
Meadows, then the White House chief of staff, played a key role in furthering Trump's efforts to pressure officials and overturn his election loss.
"I love volunteering, so being told that I can no longer do that felt like one of the biggest joys in my life was just ripped away from me..."View Entire Post ›
McEnany repeatedly lied about COVID-19, the 2020 election, and Trump's public support, despite pledging never to deceive the public.
The couple stepped out looking equally stylish.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson met up with a co-star from his hit show Modern Family and got nostalgic on a night that reminded fans just who quickly time passes.
Courtesy Mykayla BolieuThe family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday.“I received a call from the Mexican consulate letting me know my daughter has passed away and that she’s been found dead,” Jayme Bolieu, Sativa’s mother, told The Daily Beast in an interview. “H
The supermodel is no longer dressing "for HIM."
Ghislaine Maxwell was a boss who made almost impossible demands.
Lawyers who argued for landmark LGBTQ rights cases — Obergefell v. Hodges and Lawrence v. Texas — were conflicted on the validity of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s argument.
NFL Twitter in uproar over bogus, drive-killing blindside block penalty on Saints
Prosecutors said the teen's mother texted him after hearing there had been a shooting at Oxford High School.
France's Catholic Church said on Thursday the pope had accepted the resignation of Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit who asked for forgiveness after reports over a relationship with a woman. The 70-year-old cleric, who is bound by the church's celibacy rule, has denied any intimate relationship with the unnamed woman in comments to Le Point magazine, though he acknowledged his behaviour may have been ambiguous. "I ask forgiveness from those I might have hurt."
The school termed Turgeon's departure a mutual parting. He won 276 games in his 10 seasons at Maryland and the Terps are 5-3 in 2021.
In watching the Cowboys-Saints game it’s evident that there are two players who are heading in the wrong direction, albeit for different reasons. | Opinion