When schools close or go online, what happens to students with disabilities?

I’m a parent of a high school student with high functioning autism and epilepsy. As schools all around the country announce shutdowns and move towards online education, kids like mine are going to suffer the most.

The move to online education, which has been largely driven by the imperative to maintain the 180-day minimum without taxing already stretched budgets or running afoul of teachers’ contracts, will be difficult to manage. To date, nearly 42 million students. have already been impacted. Will teachers and administrators manage to create an entire system of online K-12 education from scratch in a handful of days? Do teachers have the technological skills, equipment, or experience to implement those plans? Do families have enough computers for themselves and all their children? The questions are endless.

We’re in the midst of a huge educational experiment and really have no way of knowing how it will work out. There are even more problems and questions around online special education.

Children miss on the related service of therapies

For kids with even mild learning or attentional issues, working independently in front of a computer will be a major challenge. In school, those students have aides to guide them. They might work in special classrooms with trained staff that keeps them on task. Parents, most who have no training in this area, will have to take an extremely hands-on approach to educate those kids.

For families with children with more intense needs, like nonverbal autism, extreme behavior problems, serious cognitive deficits, and physical handicaps, the closure of school will bring extreme misery. Not only will they miss on their academic studies, but even more importantly for those students, they’ll miss out on therapy.

These students receive a whole host of therapies at school, which in education lingo is called “related services.” Every day, speech therapists drill common phrases or help them use picture boards with them. Occupational therapists provide help with handwriting and sensory issues. Physical therapists take children out of wheelchairs and stretch their legs. Behaviorists monitor and correct the actions of students with autism. There are aides who can diaper children in the wheelchairs or hold the children with epilepsy as they have seizures.

Those essential services cannot happen online. Instead those students will be knocking around their homes for weeks. They will forget the essential skills and regress. Parents will have unthinkable responsibilities caring for those students, while trying to work and possibly caring for sick family members. Separated from routines, some students could have extreme meltdowns that might endanger younger siblings and will certainly impact on the mental health of everyone.

These families will be at their breaking point very quickly. My heart is with them today.

A challenge for special ed children and their family

Let’s just be honest. Many special education kids won’t be educated at all for weeks. Even my son, who has relatively mild issues, will miss out on learning. Sure, he’s really good at technology, so he can practice his Algebra 2 on the Khan academy. But isolated from teachers, therapists, and classmates, he won’t get help with his social skills, and his conversation skills will slip. He won’t get help with reading comprehension. So, he’ll be entitled to a whole lot of make-up education, when this crisis abates.

What will happen going forward? All those services are legally guaranteed to those students in their IEPs. Students will be owed hours and hours of education, once schools resume. The Department of Education’s recent statement, “Questions and answers on providing services to children with disabilities during the coronavirus disease 2019 outbreak,” waffles about whether or not schools will be required to provide students with “compensatory education.” Betsy DeVos’s department says that those judgments must be handled by the individual schools. However, every student will be legally owed those hours, and schools will have to comply.