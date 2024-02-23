These schools will close for the total solar eclipse

(WJW) – Kids often wish for a snow day, but how about a total solar eclipse day?

For some districts in Northeast Ohio, that’s exactly what students and staff are getting on April 8, 2024. That’s the day the Moon will perfectly align between the Sun and Earth to cast a shadow across parts of North America.

FOX 8 has found a growing list of districts that are canceling classes for the day. Especially those located in the direct path.

During the summer, students at Amherst Exempted Village Schools wrote nine letters to the board arguing for a day off. According to their district calendar, those students got their wish.

Earlier this year, in a newsletter sent to parents, the superintendent of Rocky River City Schools announced Spring Vacation would be extended by an additional day for the once-in-a-lifetime event. He noted, “The eclipse is projected to pass through Rocky River around 3 p.m. – about the same time schools are getting out – and many public safety organizations have asked schools not to be in session on April 8 to help alleviate traffic and congestion in the area.”

‘Significant problem’ expected after eclipse

Canton City Schools have also been added to the growing list. Officials wrote on the district’s Facebook page in February, “It’s official – CCSD will have a calamity day on April 8, 2024, for eclipse day. Teachers will be sharing lessons on the big event as it gets closer. Ohio is expecting a traffic gridlock around our dismissal times.”

Even local colleges and universities are adjusting schedules. The University of Akron announced remote learning for students on April 8 due to traffic and other issues associated with the eclipse.

Other districts and schools closed include:

Districts and schools that will release students early include:

Districts and schools that will have a remote day of learning:

