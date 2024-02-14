Schools close, travel not recommended as strong nor'easter hits Atlantic Canada

A strong nor’easter, which is named for the powerful, northeasterly winds that hammer coastal communities, has arrived in Atlantic Canada after plowing through the U.S. Northeast with significant snowfall Tuesday.

Heavy snow is pushing across the East Coast, with 10-50+ cm expected by the time all is said and done. Couple that with gusty winds, and travel will remain dangerous throughout the day on Wednesday. As of Tuesday night, road conditions deteriorated quickly across central Nova Scotia, with many accidents and delays reported in the Halifax area.

EXPLAINER: What is a nor'easter, exactly?

Winter storm warnings are in effect across parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

"Evaluate the possibility of delaying any non-essential travel until conditions improve," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the warning.

All schools closed in Halifax, N.S. first thing Wednesday, with widespread closures across Newfoundland as well.

Wednesday: Snow winds down in Nova Scotia, dangerous blizzard conditions across Newfoundland

Conditions began to deteriorate quickly Tuesday night across Nova Scotia, as the nor'easter tracked south of the Maritimes. Before dawn on Wednesday, nearly 30 cm of snow was already reported at the Halifax airport, with 7 cm of it falling in just one hour. Drivers were urged to avoid traveling.

Flurries will linger through the first half of the day for Cape Breton, as the snow winds down across the region. Wednesday will be another dangerous day across Newfoundland, however.

Snow developed for Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula through the overnight Tuesday, picking up in intensity pretty quickly. Blizzard conditions and nearly half a metre of snow are forecast through Thursday. Travel is not recommended.

At this time, snowfall rates will top 3-5 cm/h, paired with wind gusts of 60-80 km/h, which will create very dangerous conditions. Near zero visibility and blizzard conditions are expected southeast of Gander, including St. John’s.

The nor’easter is forecast to reach the deepest low pressure late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, as the centre of the low passes by the Avalon. This will fuel the very strong winds and blizzard conditions.

Snowfall will continue Thursday, but primarily for the northern coast, adding more snow to the heavy accumulations from Wednesday.

As the low tracks close to the Avalon, some warmer air can move onto the Avalon, bringing the threat of a brief wintry mix. It will slightly limit, albeit still high, snowfall totals here. Between 30-50+ cm is possible for northeastern Newfoundland and along the Trans-Canada Highway.

BEWARE: Towering snow piles could lead to very expensive problems you didn't see coming

This will likely be the biggest snowfall of the entire season for St. John’s, with the previous high occurring on January 5th, 2024 with 23 cm of daily snowfall.

2024 will continue St. John’s three-year Valentine's Day snowstorm streak, as well, with this event possibly cracking into the top two or three as 35-40+cm is forecast.

