Will schools be closed on April 8th in New York due to solar eclipse?

Will schools be closed on April 8, 2024 - the day of the total solar eclipse? In short, yes, schools in the Rochester region will be closed on the day of the eclipse.

The eclipse is scheduled to occur on the Monday following a week-long spring break in Rochester, coinciding with the time when most classes are typically dismissed for the day.

Consequently, most Rochester area school districts have chosen to extend their spring break by a day and have canceled classes on April 8.

Mary Grow, East Irondequoit's Superintendent and president of Monroe County's Council of Superintendents, explained that state officials in 2023 raised concerns about the potential impact of the eclipse on the school day, particularly regarding expected heavy traffic around dismissal time.

The decision to cancel classes was ultimately left to each district, and nearly every school district in the nine-county region has opted to do so.

Where are the best places to see the 2024 eclipse?

The Rochester Museum & Science Center sells solar eclipse glasses for $2.50 per pair.

The best places to witness the eclipse in Rochester include open parks or waterfront areas with unobstructed views of the sky. Here are some ideal locations for experiencing the celestial event in our area.

High Falls

Parcel 5

Cobbs Hill Park

Highland Park

Genesee Valley Park

Ontario Beach Park.

The Rochester Museum and Science Center on East Avenue is also hosting a Roc the Eclipse Festival.

Elsewhere in Monroe County, suggested viewing sites include:

Mendon Ponds Park

Durand-Eastman Park

The campus at the State University College at Brockport

Hamlin Beach State Park

You can also watch the eclipse online.

NASA and other organizations will create a link for live eclipse viewing closer to the event.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 2024 Solar Eclipse: Will schools be closed on April 8th in NY?