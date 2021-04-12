Schools closed, businesses damaged in Brooklyn Center after police shooting

Tim Harlow, Star Tribune
·3 min read

Residents, curious onlookers and business owners in Brooklyn Center emerged early Monday to begin cleaning up and to see for themselves the damage left behind after violence and looting broke out overnight following the fatal shooting of a motorist by police Sunday afternoon.

Officers in riot gear stood sentinel at the city's police station that was tagged with anti-police graffiti and where squad cars were damaged. The National Guard blocked the entrance to the Shingle Creek Crossing shopping plaza where several retailers had windows busted out and merchandise strewn on the floor. Flip-flops and bottles of fruity drinks littered the Walmart parking lot where a man who gave his name as Thomas was part of a small army of store employees picking up trash and debris.

"All of our large screen TV's were taken," he said.

Alarms blared at a Verizon store across the way where the front window was broken and a TV was ripped off the wall. Looters had ransacked the Icon Beauty Salon and left boxes of fake eyelashes behind in the parking lot. At Aspen Dental, only the front door sustained damage, but the clinic canceled all Monday appointments.

"I expected it to be way worse," said Sara Trout, an employee who was on the scene just before 7 a.m. even though she had received a text message telling her not to come to work.

A quiet yet tense feeling enveloped the Hennepin County suburb as law enforcement lifted an overnight curfew at 6 a.m. With fears that unrest could erupt again as police have scheduled an 11 a.m. media briefing, Brooklyn Center Community Schools told students to stay home and do distance learning.

"We know our community experienced trauma and we need the time and space to process," said Superintendent Carly Baker.

Adam New, a 1999 Brooklyn Center High School graduate who does not live in the city anymore, took a city bus to his hometown Monday morning to check out the aftermath of Sunday night's mayhem.

"They want to burn the place down," New said as he watched patrols guard the police station. "I'm sick of it. This has to spark change."

Scores of motorists with phones in hand took videos as they rolled by the station. Others, like Eric Cullen, of Bloomington, stopped by police headquarters to assess the situation and get a firsthand view rather than relying on media accounts of what happened.

"I'm a see-it-to-believe-it kind of guy," he said.

Events unfolded Sunday afternoon when a police officer allegedly shot Daunte Wright, 20, during a traffic stop about 2 p.m. in the area of 63rd Avenue and Orchard Avenue N. Wright drove a few blocks before he crashed into another vehicle and died. Wright had a warrant for his arrest at the time.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was on the scene and will conduct an independent investigation.

Protesters had assembled near the scene by Sunday afternoon and had been relatively peaceful until nightfall. That is when they marched to police headquarter near N. 66th Avenue and N. Humboldt Avenue and were locked in a standoff with police in riot gear. Police used tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd that had chanted Wright's name and climbed atop the police headquarters sign.

On Monday, crime scene tape remained in yards near where the shooting happened. At the shopping complex, broken glass covered sidewalks and business owners surveyed the damage.

"Oh, they hit the Dominos and the Wing Stop," Trout lamented. The manager of the pizza joint "is the nicest guy."

The dental clinic where she works was largely spared. Other than broken glass, "nothing was stolen," Trout said. "I'm not sad that it happened."

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768

Recommended Stories

  • Wirecard’s Regulator Faces Criminal Probe as Scandal Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- The scandal over the collapse of Wirecard AG expanded as German financial regulator BaFin faces a criminal probe into how it oversaw the payment processor and whether some of the agency’s staff illegally traded the stock.Frankfurt prosecutors said Monday they opened the probe after reviewing information collected from BaFin in February when they visited the regulator’s offices.For now, no individual suspects have been identified, Nadja Niesen, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors, said in an email. The case targets potential violations of Germany’s stock market rules, she added.In a rare example of an investigation into the activities of a European regulatory authority, prosecutors stepped in after receiving complaints from citizens. They claimed that BaFin failed to properly handle the Wirecard scandal, including a short-selling ban in early 2019.Niesen said the complaints allege that BaFin’s failures took place in 2019 and 2020 and that the staff’s trades were made from 2018 to 2020.BaFin declined to comment. It filed a criminal complaint of its own with prosecutors in Stuttgart in January against a member of staff over suspected insider trading in Wirecard shares.Wirecard collapsed in June last year after saying that 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in cash probably never existed, sparking a parliamentary inquiry into how BaFin and other authorities handled one of the country’s biggest-ever corporate scandals.At issue is why the regulator took actions that benefited the member of Germany’s benchmark DAX Index, including the short-selling ban, but failed to detect the fraud after multiple warnings.(Updates with details of complaints from public in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Protesters gather near Minneapolis following fatal officer-involved shooting

    Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday night to protest the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Black man earlier in the day during a traffic stop. The motorist was identified by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and relatives as 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department headquarters, people chanted Wright's name, and some covered the building's sign with graffiti. Officers in riot gear fired a chemical irritant and rubber bullets at the crowd, hitting at least two people and leaving one bleeding from the head, a witness told Reuters. Several people were also seen looting at a nearby Walmart and shopping mall, the Star Tribune reports, and National Guard troops — already in Minneapolis for the Derek Chauvin trial — were dispatched. The Brooklyn Center Police Department released a statement saying a motorist was pulled over shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon for a traffic violation. The officers found that the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant, the police department said, and while trying to arrest him, the man got back into his car. One of the officers then shot the motorist, who died after driving several blocks and hitting another vehicle. The department said the officers involved were wearing body cameras that captured the incident. Wright's mother, Katie Wright, told reporters her son called to let her know he was being pulled over for having air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror, which is illegal in Minnesota, Reuters reports. Brooklyn Center is a Minneapolis suburb, about 10 miles from where George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old Black man, was killed last May while being arrested. Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, is now on trial, charged with murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd's neck while he was on the ground and handcuffed. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Protests erupt after police shoot Black driver near Minneapolis

    Police fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop near Minneapolis Sunday, sparking protests and unrest that lasted into the night.Between the lines: The shooting in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center, in Hennepin County, has further heightened tensions between police and the local community as the trial continues of former police officer Derek Chauvin, over the death of George Floyd.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Dozens of Brooklyn Center residents who live in the apartments across from the police precinct are peering out their windows filming the tense encounter will police. Flash bangs keep exploding above and around their building. People yelling: “Children live there!!” pic.twitter.com/9PMh87qeAd— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 12, 2021 What we know: Police said an officer fired his weapon after the driver tried to re-enter his car while being taken into custody during at traffic stop about 2 p.m. Wright's girlfriend, who was a passenger in the car, wasn't injured, they said.Officials say they believe officers' body cameras were activated at the time of the shooting, which took place 10 miles from the Chauvin trial.What they're saying: Katie Wright, the driver's mother, told reporters earlier Sunday she was on the phone to her son when he encountered police while driving. "He said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror," she said.His mother said she heard him being told to put the phone down and get out of the car before she heard "scuffling" and the call ended. His girlfriend answered when she called back and "my son was laying there lifeless," she added.What unfolded: Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said at a briefing early Monday that by the time a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension team arrived to investigate the shooting, there were about 100 "highly agitated" people at the scene. They left when asked, he added.Later, about 100-200 marched toward the Brooklyn Center Police Department building and rocks and other objects were thrown at the station, Harrington said. About 20 businesses were looted in the city.Some protesters clashed with law enforcement, who fired tear gas, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets outside the station, per the Star Tribune.National Guard troops, sent to Minneapolis for Chauvin's trial, worked with local law enforcement to quell the unrest, Harrington said.For the record: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) tweeted that he's "closely monitoring the situation" and "praying for Daunte Wright's family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement."What to watch: Authorities said at the news conference security would be stepped up ahead of Chauvin's trial resuming this week.Go deeper: For more coverage, sign up for the Axios Twin Cities newsletter.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘I can finally hug her again’: Strong family bonds encourage Latino elders to get vaccinated

    CHICAGO – When Jesse Flores finally got the COVID-19 vaccine, he looked forward to one thing once he was fully vaccinated: hugging his 92-year-old grandmother again. He hoped that his abuela — the matriarch of the family, who used to laugh and make jokes while she cared for him and his cousins when he was growing up — would still remember him. Due to her age and some health issues, sometimes ...

  • Will Smith film departs Georgia over voting restrictions

    Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua have pulled production of their runaway slave drama “Emancipation” from Georgia over the state's recently enacted law restricting voting access. The film is the largest and most high profile Hollywood production to depart the state since Georgia's Republican-controlled state Legislature passed a law that introduced stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limited drop boxes and gave the State Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials. In a joint statement, Smith and Fuqua — who are both producers on the project — said they felt compelled to move the production out of Georgia.

  • Czechs start to ease lockdown, youngest kids back to schools

    As the coronavirus pandemic eases up in the Czech Republic, one of the European Union’s hardest-hit countries took its first steps on Monday toward easing of its tight lockdown. The tight restrictions had taken effect at the beginning of March as the Central European nation was desperate to slow down the spread of a highly contagious virus variant first found in Britain.

  • National Guard Deployed to Minneapolis Suburb to Quell Riots following Police Shooting

    Demonstrations erupted in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday night after a police officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop. Crowds of mourners gathered at the site of the shooting, and relatives identified the victim as Daunte Wright, an African American resident of the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn City. Police did not identify the driver and said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name once the family was notified. Chief Tim Gannon of the Brooklyn City Police Department said officers pulled the man over for a traffic violation and attempted to detain him when they learned of a warrant out for the man’s arrest. However, the man reentered his car, at which point an officer shot him. The car rolled for several blocks until it hit another vehicle, and medical workers pronounced him dead at the scene. One police officer was injured in the incident, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Demonstrators later clashed with police outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters, and National Guard members arrived in the city shortly before midnight to assist local officers. Police have pushed large swath of crowd back across the street, into residential area with tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets. This came moments after a few people threw things at police line and organizers yelled at them to stop. pic.twitter.com/w0bK4Or9iN — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 12, 2021 Looters targeted the Brooklyn Center Walmart and destroyed several other stores in the vicinity, and looting spread into some parts of Minneapolis overnight. Several businesses around the Brooklyn Center Walmart are completely destroyed. Police rolled up and made some arrests as young men ran from buildings carrying stolen goods. Foot Locker, T Mobile, and a New York men’s clothing store all completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/d9i9BfB6Yz — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 12, 2021 The incident occurred amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer accused of killing George Floyd during his arrest in May 2020. Video of Floyd’s arrest, during which Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s kneck until he became unconscious, sparked massive riots in Minneapolis and in cities across the U.S.

  • Vote for Texas Rangers star of the game after another loss to San Diego Padres

    The Rangers were shut out for the second time in the series, which made Mike Foltynewicz a tough-luck loser.

  • Waging War on Coronaviruses Sounds Good but It’s Bad Science

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty, /Boris SV/GettySome would say coronaviruses are our mortal enemy. After all, tens of millions of Americans have contracted COVID-19 and hundreds of thousands have died. Similarly, tens of millions have lost their jobs and hundreds of thousands of businesses have closed. One estimate puts the total cost of the pandemic at $16 trillion, roughly equal to the nation’s total annual economic output.We have declared war on such foes in the past. President Lyndon Johnson did so on poverty in 1964, President Nixon did the same for cancer in 1971, and Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker declared war on inflation in 1979. In doing so, they implied that such scourges could be vanquished, recalling U.S. victories in the world wars.In some cases, we have in fact achieved what looks like total victory over infectious diseases. For example, smallpox once killed about 30 percent of the people it infected, a far higher rate than the 1-2 percent fatality rate of COVID-19. Centuries ago, smallpox decimated civilizations such as the Aztecs. Yet thanks to a worldwide vaccination program, the World Health Organization declared the disease eradicated in 1980.The U.S. Is Doing a Lousy Job of Tracking COVID VariantsIt is unlikely that we could achieve a similar feat with the coronavirus. For one thing, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, belongs to but one of at least four genuses of coronavirus, which contain dozens of species. Coronaviruses infect many wild species, such as birds, bats, and pigs, as well as domesticated dogs and cats. Smallpox virus, by contrast, naturally infects only humans.In fact, coronaviruses have been infecting human beings for thousands of years, at least. Four types of the virus produce generally mild disease resembling the common cold. It is only in the last 20 years that more dangerous human coronavirus infections have been identified, including MERS-CoV2 and the first SARS-CoV.Even as we struggle with the daily fear, sadness, loneliness, and exhaustion that COVID-19 has wrought, it is important for us to try to view the situation with a wide lens and, as much as we are able, take the long view. It is quite possible, perhaps even probable, that the relatively harmless forms of human coronavirus infection were once more deadly.While it doesn’t mean we should do nothing—we need to keep mask mandates in place, and continue to socially distance, and get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible—the problem with declaring war on COVID-19 is that coronaviruses are impossible to vanquish. They are too numerous, too widespread across the animal kingdom, and too protean. With time, we may design better anti-viral drugs or develop herd immunity through growing numbers of natural infections and vaccinations. Yet even when COVID-19 fades, coronaviruses are here to stay.And viruses are not entirely bad actors. For example, they have been major drivers of evolution. Viruses can transmit genetic material from one organism to another, and they induce changes in the functions of cells seeking to resist infection. We would not be here without them. Quite recently, researchers have engineered viruses that can kill different types of cancer cells.The same can be said for other types of infectious microbes, such as fungi and bacteria. Without fungi, human beings could not make bread and wine. And while some bacteria cause dreaded diseases such as bubonic plague, others are vital to health. Vitamin K, which is essential for normal blood clotting, is synthesized by normal intestinal bacteria.It is not just that individual fungi and bacteria are good. We need a whole array of such organisms to remain healthy. Medications such as antibiotics, which are used to treat harmful infections, can end up killing many forms of good bacteria too, with the result that the skin, the respiratory tract, or the gut is left open for colonization by bad actors.Biomedically speaking, the good neighbors among our microbial flora keep the bad neighbors at bay. This is one reason that the overuse of antibiotics and the routine use of antibacterial soaps cause more harm than good. In patients who have developed life-threatening C. difficile infections after antibiotic treatment, fecal transplants have been introduced as means of restoring bacterial balance.In short, a war on viruses, fungi, and bacteria would prove unwinnable, and many apparent victories might turn out to inflict as much harm on the victors as the vanquished. Some of these harms are foreseeable, but we still have a great deal to learn about the complex and delicate balances between microbes and human beings.Instead of picturing human beings in white hats and microbes in black hats, we need to think of ourselves as neighbors in the same biological neighborhood. Warfare and eradication are self-defeating metaphors that need to be replaced by visions of a better informed and prepared but ultimately more peaceful coexistence.Richard Gunderman, MD, Ph.D., Chancellor’s Professor of Radiology, Pediatrics, Medical Education, Philosophy, Liberal Arts, Philanthropy, and Medical Humanities and Health Studies at Indiana University, is the author of Contagion: Plagues, Pandemics and Cures from the Black Death to Covid-19 and Beyond.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Race at Martinsville postponed for rain. NASCAR will try again Sunday

    The Cup Series completed 42 laps after a long rain delay and before the skies opened up again Saturday night.

  • Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Store Is an Ode to Oakland

    The cookbook author worked with Christine Lin of Bay Area design firm Form + Field to create a home-goods store meets café and event space that is soft, inviting, and full of local flair

  • Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

    Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the bloc's full backing. Angela Merkel, who has clocked up four election victories and led Europe's biggest economy for 16 years, is not standing for a fifth term when Germany goes to the polls in September. This means the parliamentary bloc formed by her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party, Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), must decide on a candidate.

  • McConnell praises Biden's response to Myanmar coup

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime advocate of democracy in Myanmar, told Politico Monday the Biden administration is "trying to do the right thing" in responding to the Myanmar military coup.What he's saying: "On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something that I’ve been happy about," McConnell said. "But in this area, I think their instincts are good. I think they’re trying to do the right thing."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: President Biden has consulted McConnell on the U.S.' response to the takeover in Myanmar, which has led police and military to kill over 700 people since February, Politico reports. The Republican senator, an ally to Myanmar's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called on the Biden administration to address the coup at the United Nations Security Council to ensure international attention.“Our ability to influence this from halfway around the world is limited,” he said. “But we do have tools.”"The lion share of the burden is on the State Department and the administration," he added. "But in any way that congressional action needs to be a part of this: Count me in."A former top State Department official who used to work with McConnell's staff told Politico McConnell has been "frustrated at times that, on both sides of the aisle, the White House and the State Department hasn't always come up with effective Burma policies."The big picture: The Biden administration has meted out a number of sanctions on Myanmar military officials in response, suspending trade engagement and imposing export controls.But the violence hasn't abated in Myanmar. On Saturday, security forces killed at least 82 pro-democracy protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.Go deeper: UN envoy says "a bloodbath is imminent" in MyanmarMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said he quit days before the Derek Chauvin trial because he thinks protesters will 'burn the city down' no matter the case's outcome

    The former sergeant told Insider that he believed there would be rioting at the close of Chauvin's murder trial and that he feared getting killed.

  • The Latest: Matsuyama hopes to be pioneer for Japanese golf

    Hideki Matsuyama has delivered golf-mad Japan the grandest and greenest prize of all. A decade after Matsuyama made a sterling debut as the best amateur at Augusta National, he claimed the ultimate trophy with a victory in the Masters. Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese winner of a men's major championship.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said Derek Chauvin violated protocol kneeling on George Floyd's neck, but he doesn't think the officer committed a crime

    The former officer, who spoke with Insider on condition of anonymity, said he believed Floyd died of a drug overdose.

  • 'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

    La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate. Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks. “It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.

  • Police officer accused of pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia fired

    A Windsor police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and forcing him to the ground in December has been fired.

  • Prince William paid tribute to his 'extraordinary' grandfather Prince Philip, saying his life was 'defined by service'

    Prince William's statement on Prince Philip's death was published on the Royal Family's website on Monday.

  • Virginia police officer fired after violent stop of Black Army officer. Governor calls for state investigation.

    The town of Windsor, Virginia, said Sunday that one officer has been fired and another disciplined over an arrest in December that went viral on social media over the weekend. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said earlier Sunday that video of the traffic stop, in which Army Lt. Caron Nazario was pepper-sprayed at gunpoint by two officers, "is disturbing and angered me," and he said he has directed the Virginia State Police to investigate the incident. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, is also suing the officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, in federal court. Gutierrez and Crocker pulled Nazario over in Windsor on Dec. 5, 2020, because his brand new SUV did not have permanent license plates. At one point, Nazario, in his Army uniform, told the officers he was afraid to get out of the car, video from Nazario's cellphone and the officers' body cameras show. "Yeah, you should be," one of the officers responded. Gutierrez, who pepper-sprayed Nazario inside his car before arresting him, did not follow Windsor police procedures and was "terminated from his employment," the town of Windsor said in a statement. Nazario was released without charge. In a federal lawsuit filed April 2, Nazario argues excessive force by the officers violated his constitutional rights and says the officers threatened to end his military career if he spoke out about the arrest, The Washington Post reports. He is seeking at least $1 million in damages. Windsor, a town of about 2,600 about 30 miles west of Norfolk, "acknowledges the unfortunate events that transpired," and "department-wide requirements for additional training were implemented beginning in January and continue up to the present," Windsor officials said in a statement Sunday night. "The Town of Windsor prides itself in its small-town charm and the community-wide respect of its police department," the statement added. "Due to this, we are saddened for events like this to cast our community in a negative light." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy