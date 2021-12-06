Schools closed, student arrested after school shooting threat in Bristol Borough

Bristol Borough High School and Middle School were closed Monday after the district received a report of a student threatening a shooting at the high school.

Superintendent Thomas Shaffer wrote in a statement on the district's website that the district received a tip about 10 p.m. Sunday from Safe2Say Something application, that a student had planned to "shoot up" the high school Monday.

Safe2Say Something is a state-run application where students can anonymously submit reports of unsafe activities or threats.

Shaffer said both the high school and the middle school were closed out of an abundance of caution. The schools will reopen Tuesday.

Bristol Borough Police Sgt. Joseph Moors said the student accused of making the threats, a teenage boy, was taken into custody by police about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

A student had anonymously sent a tip about the threat, he said. The borough police department was notified of the threat about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct were filed in juvenile court against the teen, who was sent to a juvenile detention facility.

The sergeant said Monday morning that no weapons had been found in the investigation.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office and Bucks County Juvenile Probation assisted in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bristol Borough schools closed, student arrested after shooting threat