Schools closing in New Jersey, but what does it take to close in Michigan or Alaska?

Not a single snowflake had fallen when some New Jersey school districts decided to close today.

In fact, schools across the country did the same, as far south as Tennessee, Louisiana and Arkansas all the way up to the northernmost reaches of Michigan. In Cleveland, Erie and Buffalo, heavy snow is expected all day.

But what does it take to close schools in New Jersey compared to colder and snowier states?

The 180-day rule applies to most states, requiring schools to provide 180 days of education to their students. Failure to meet that requirement typically means a loss of state aid. There are some exceptions, though. Some states, like Illinois, require more days: 185. Some require less: Colorado at 160.

Michigan follows the 180-day rule and can call off up to six days for bad weather or health conditions.

A snow covered school bus sits in a parking lot in Wheeling, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Illinois school cancels classes Tuesday due to extreme cold.

But what is considered bad weather in Michigan?

A wind chill that's 25 or 30 degrees below zero, according to Tina Kerr, executive director of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators in Bridge Michigan. The concern is that students could get frostbite while waiting for the bus.

A school district in Ohio, South-Western City Schools, has a 35-member team that assesses the roads about 2 a.m. to make the call on a school closing. The district is 119 square miles and the fifth largest in the state.

"As far as temps, the National Weather Service determines that -15 (degrees) consistent wind chill is a dangerous level, so that's what we look for," Westerville (Ohio) City Schools Superintendent Joe Clark told 10TV News.

It has to get much colder than that to close schools in Utqiagvik (formerly Barrow), Alaska.

Monday, the wind chill is predicted to be 21 degrees below zero, and that's just life 320 miles north of the Arctic Circle, where the sun is absent for two months each year. In fact, the high school football team - the only known team north of the Arctic Circle - played eight games in 2023, finishing the season in October, when the town's average temperature is 21 degrees.

Farther south, Anchorage schools shorten recess when it gets to 10 degrees below zero.

Brrrrr.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: School closures across the country all based on different formulas