The National Weather Service is warning the public of a possible artic air which could infiltrate the northwest Louisiana region late Sunday.

This artic air will bring bitterly cold temperatures as low as 13 degrees next week. In addition to the cold temperatures a wintry mix of precipitation is expected to begin late Sunday on until Monday.

The Louisiana State Police is advising motorists to stay updated with the latest weather and travel conditions before deciding to venture out. Freezing rain and sleet can cause bridges and overpasses to ice quickly, particularly when temperatures are near freezing.

The National Weather Service is predicting snow and ice accumulations, but the amount is still unknown.

With this possible threat schools and businesses across the region are closing or adjusting start times.

Closures

Northwestern State University

Northwestern State University will be closed Tuesday-Wednesday due to expected weather conditions, Jan. 12, 2024.

All Northwestern State University campuses will be closed Jan. 16 and Jan. 17 due to expected winter conditions.

“It is with an abundance of caution that we have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday and Wednesday when there are possible power outages and dangerous driving conditions throughout the region,” said NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones. “We encourage everyone to monitor their local weather conditions and use whatever precautions are necessary during the hard freeze that is expected in the coming days.”

According to Northwestern State University, administrators will make a decision on Wednesday regarding classes for the remainder of the week.

Updates will be posted on NSU’s website, www.nsula.edu, as well as the university’s social media channels.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter for The Shreveport Times. You can contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Schools to colleges: What's closed in Northwest Louisiana due to the winter weather?