Schools to early dismiss, cancel or go online for eclipse

Feb. 21—Area students and their families won't have to worry about school if they want to see a total solar eclipse in April.

Most school districts will not be in session April 8, which is a Monday. This is due to the timing of the eclipse and the expected influx of hundreds of thousands of people who will travel to Indiana to witness the event.

The path of totality — where the moon will completely block out the sun — includes many Indiana cities including Indianapolis, Anderson and Kokomo.

The peak of the eclipse will take place shortly after 3 p.m. in Kokomo and Tipton.

That's around the time students dismiss for the day or are on the bus headed home. It's also why most students won't be in class April 8.

Most area schools have altered their school day for the eclipse, with many opting for online learning or no class at all.

Kokomo School Corporation, Eastern Howard School Corporation and Maconaquah School Corporation will have online learning days where students complete pre-planned lessons or canned assignments. Each school district will use one of its three days permitted for this type of online learning.

Kokomo is on the edge of the eclipse path, which cuts right through the city. Southeastern parts of the city will experience totality while northern areas will not.

Southern areas of Howard County and all of Tipton County are in the path of totality.

Traffic is expected to be congested in these areas and moving to online will allow families to travel to experience the eclipse, school officials said.

The online learning day extends the spring break for Kokomo and Eastern students by a day.

Western School Corporation will have a synchronous learning day April 8. Teachers will be online with students for live classes, but the school day and classes will be shorter in duration.

Both Northwestern and Taylor school corporations canceled classes for April 8. Both districts will make up the day. Northwestern's make up day was Monday. Taylor's is April 19, which was a scheduled day off.

"Then we don't have to worry about any of this traffic situation they're expecting, no busing issues," said Taylor Superintendent Steve Dishon.

Peru and Tipton schools will be in session April 8 but will dismiss early.

Students at Peru will go home around 1 p.m., after lunch. Tipton students will be done by 2 p.m.

"We wanted to make sure the kids are home," said Tipton Superintendent Ryan Glaze.

April 8 is the final day of spring break for Tri-Central students.

Solar eclipses happen across the world a couple times a year, however what makes the April one special is that it will pass over a large swath of the United States, including some of the most populous cities.

The next solar eclipse to pass over the country won't be until Aug. 23, 2044.

