Some schools on East Bank of Jefferson Parish to close Wednesday following main water line break

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Some schools on the East Bank of Jefferson Parish will close on Wednesday, Jan. 24, after a water main break in the parish.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, Jefferson Parish leaders reported crews began working to repair a water main break at the East Bank Water Treatment Plant.

St. Louis Cathedral foundation excavated by University of New Orleans team

Parish officials advised residents on the East Bank to conserve water and issued a boil water advisory.

While crews work to repair the break, some schools in the area have announced closures, citing possible water pressure issues.

All Catholic schools on the East Bank of Jefferson Parish will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Officials with Jefferson Parish Public Schools announced that all public schools on the East Bank of the parish will also be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 24. After-school activities are also canceled.

