Schools eye which programs to keep as learning loss funding comes to an end

Dec. 11—Federal funding for positions targeted at helping students overcome learning loss following the COVID-19 pandemic is running out.

This school year is the last that schools will have federal funding for interventionist and tutoring positions — both roles that work one-on-one with students to master key concepts in their classroom work.

"I don't want to have to choose," said Stephanie Barnes, principal of Stone Elementary, when asked which program she'd prefer to keep. "The more one-on-one interaction you can give students, the more growth you're going to have."

Director of Schools William Stepp is warning members of the Cumberland County Board of Education and Cumberland County Commission that those positions come with a price tag.

"That money goes away this year," Stepp said multiple times during tours of elementary schools in the county.

Stepp said it would cost about $1.2 million to continue the ESSER interventionist and Tennessee All Corp tutoring program.

Interventionists are certified positions often filled by retired educators working on part-time contracts. The tutoring positions do not require a teaching certification.

The two programs were part of the COVID-19 response as schools struggled to help students catch up after missing two months of the 2019-'20 school year and the interruptions of the pandemic on the following school year.

Tennessee All Corp is also part of the state's early literacy legislation. Some students are allowed to move on to the fourth grade despite not testing as "proficient" in reading and language arts so long as they have tutoring the following school year.

Stepp said each school has 10-12 students receiving tutoring as part of that requirement this year.

Another program Stepp is eyeing for continued funding is the Mastery Connect program. Cost is $110,000 for the county to use in every school from kindergarten through high school.

"We've had so much success, we want to include it next year," Stepp said.

This program allows teachers to test how well students have mastered a specific skill or standard — usually six questions — and give questions on upcoming standards to gauge what students already know. Teachers can use the data to reteach specific skills or assign specific work for intervention groups or small group tasks.

It's a key part of schools transitioning to "standards based" grading, Stepp said — where student grades are based on how well they master the academic standards of a course.

Crab Orchard Elementary began the year with the new grading philosophy, but Pine View and Pleasant Hill elementary schools have elected to use it with their older students.

"It's been an adjustment," said Debbie Beaty, principal at Crab Orchard Elementary. But, she's had one teacher remark the process "made him a better teacher."

Pine View Elementary Principal Kara Spicer said the program modeled the format of the TN Ready annual student assessments, which was a benefit for students.

"Just being able to see the format over and over — it can alleviate test anxiety," she said.

Her teachers look forward to the assessments, she added.

"They can't wait to see the data change," Spicer said.

These programs will be part of budget discussions for the 2024-'25 budget, Stepp said.

Cumberland County received three rounds of COVID-19 relief funding for the school system:

—ESSER 1 — $1.7 million

This grant supported cleaning supplies and other items to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the schools during the 2020-'21 school year as well as purchase of more than 2,000 Chromebook computers and funds to reimburse the school system for increased unemployment compensation and non-certified substitute pay.

—ESSER 2 — $6.7 million

This grant provided funding for interventionists and learning loss programs, heating and ventilation equipment, playground equipment at all elementary schools, and upgraded gym seating at multiple schools. Funding also paid for staff bonuses.

—ESSER 3 — $15.1 million

In addition to learning loss programs and personnel, this grant provided funds to build the new auditorium at Cumberland County High School.

