Schools face pressure to take harder line on discipline

FILE - Djifa Lee, a second-grade teacher at Saunders Elementary, center, stands with her daughter as she speaks in front of the Newport News School Board at the Newport News Public Schools Administration building on Jan. 17, 2023, in Newport News, Va., following a shooting at Richneck Elementary by a six-year-old that left a teacher in critical condition. As kids' behavior reaches crisis points after the stress and isolation of pandemic shutdowns, many schools are facing pressure from critics to rethink their approaches to discipline — including policies intended to reduce suspensions and expulsions. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
351
ANNIE MA and BEN FINLEY
·5 min read

As kids' behavior reaches crisis points after the stress and isolation of pandemic shutdowns, many schools are facing pressure from critics to rethink their approaches to discipline — including policies intended to reduce suspensions and expulsions.

Approaches such as “restorative justice” were adopted widely in recent decades as educators updated exclusionary policies that cut off students' access to learning and disproportionately affected students of color.

But more students have been acting out, and some school systems have faced questions from teachers, parents and lawmakers about whether a gentle approach can effectively address problems that disrupt classrooms.

The latest example came this week in Newport News, Virginia, where teachers complained at a school board meeting that the school system where a 6-year-old shot his teacher had become too lenient with students. Students who assaulted staff were routinely allowed to stay in the classroom, they said, because of a misguided focus on keeping them in school.

The local school board said it would take “the necessary steps to restore public confidence” in the school system.

Both anecdotally and according to federal data, instances of misbehavior have been on the rise since students returned to classrooms from the COVID-19 pandemic. A National Center for Education Statistics survey of school leaders last summer found 56% of respondents said the pandemic led to increased classroom disruptions from student misbehavior and 48% said it led to more acts of disrespect toward teachers and staff.

New scrutiny of approaches to discipline could halt momentum for policy reform, said Rachel Perera, a fellow at the Brookings Institution who studies education.

“There’s a lot of pressure on schools right now,” she said. “Schools also say they don’t have the resources to address more behavioral problems, and I worry that that will translate to schools falling back on old practices that are not effective in terms of supporting students in the way they need.”

Policy reversals are already underway. In Gwinnett County, Georgia, the school board approved the use of a “restorative practices” program in August that was meant to focus on conflict resolution, repairing harm and rebuilding relationships in the classroom. But the district paused the program in December, with plans to restart it in the 2023-2024 school year, after concerns were raised over incidents in school, including a video of a student assaulting a teacher at a high school.

In Clark County, Nevada, district leaders announced in March that they would take a harder line on fighting and physical altercations, saying they would be grounds for expulsion. Some in the community had blamed a “restorative justice” approach for an increase in violence.

As of 2020, 21 states and the District of Columbia had passed legislation supporting the use of restorative practices in schools, according to research from the Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality.

Implementing the practice properly takes time, resources, and community support, said Rebecca Epstein, the center’s executive director.

“Change is hard,” Epstein said. “Change takes work and it also takes resources and educators are spread really thin. It can’t be up to individual teachers alone to shift the culture of automatically resorting to excluding students in response to disruptive behavior. It really takes a whole school cultural shift.”

Using restorative justice does not mean a school cannot remove a disruptive student from the classroom, said Thalia González, a professor at the UC College of the Law, San Francisco. But unlike other forms of discipline, restorative practices aim to address the root cause of student’s behavior and reintegrated them into classroom.

“That’s the problem with punitive discipline such as suspension and expulsion,” Gonzalez said. “You get removed and then you just come back. There’s nothing done to reintegrate into the community and rebuild the climate, the connectedness, the sense of safety, all the things that we know are so important to young people learning.”

Traditional discipline has widened inequities. Black children often are suspended or expelled at rates far higher than white children. Research has found that these discipline disparities can have lifelong consequences for children, such as worsened educational outcomes and higher rates of incarceration.

Newport News has its own history with restorative justice.

At a school board meeting in 2017 district officials discussed efforts to reduce school suspensions while implementing restorative practices. Tracy Pope, then the school system’s restorative practices specialist, said at the time that such practices did not do away with anything already in place, but was rather "another way to look at how we do discipline.”

Well before the Jan. 6 shooting of a first-grade teacher, not all educators were happy with the handling of student discipline. According to a spring 2022 survey of teachers and staff, only 60% of respondents said administrators were addressing negative student behaviors.

Michelle Price, a spokesperson for the Newport News schools, said in an email that the district’s code of conduct “fosters the school division’s mission to ensure all students graduate ‘citizen-ready.’

“It provides guidance for students, families, and staff, and details the many options available to NNPS staff to address student conduct,” she said.

___

Ma writes about education and equity for AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. Follow Ma and Finley on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/anniema15 and https://www.twitter.com/Ben_Finley

___

The Associated Press’ reporting around issues of race and ethnicity is supported in part by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Family of 6-Year-Old Accused of Intentionally Shooting Teacher Speaks Out

    The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, was finally released from the hospital earlier this week

  • 6-year-old's family breaks silence after shooting of Virginia teacher

    The parents of a 6-year-old boy who shot a first grade teacher in Newport News, Virginia earlier this month said in a statement that they don't know how the boy got access to their gun. The parents also stated that their son suffers from an acute disability. The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, was released from the hospital this week and continues to recover.

  • Florida 'proudly' teaches African American history, official says, as he defends rejecting AP course

    Florida's education chief on Friday defended the state's rejection of a proposed Advanced Placement course in African American Studies, saying the public schools already teach about racism and slavery, while lashing out at "woke indoctrination." The rejection of the course was the latest in a series actions by the administration of conservative Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on issues that strike a nerve in the country's culture wars, including outlawing some educational efforts regarding racism, slavery and LGBTQ rights. DeSantis is widely expected to seek his party's nomination for the presidency in 2024.

  • Active-duty military and families express disillusionment over Republican efforts to restrict timeframe for mail-in ballots

    Data show that in Ohio's most populous county, which includes Columbus, nearly 40% of absentee ballots would have been rejected had a new state law been in effect last year.

  • Family Of 6-Year-Old Who Allegedly Shot Virginia Elementary Teacher Speaks Out

    The family of the 6-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire on a Virginia elementary school teacher earlier this month is speaking out about the disturbing incident for the first time. The young Virginia student allegedly shot his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 9. Zwerner, who survived the shooting, is recovering. The child’s family, who haven’t been identified by law enforcement, addressed the school shooting in a statement through their lawyer James El

  • Germany faces backlash over refusal to give Ukraine tanks

    Germany faced a strong backlash from allies on Saturday over its refusal to supply Ukraine with its vaunted Leopard tanks to boost its fighting capacity in the nearly year-long war with Russia.On Friday, some 50 nations agreed to provide Kyiv with billions of dollars' worth of military hardware, including ample armoured vehicles and munitions needed to push back Russian forces.But German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters on the sidelines of the event at the US Ramstein Air Base that despite heightened expectations, "We still cannot say when a decision will be taken, and what the decision will be, when it comes to the Leopard tank."On Saturday, several allies echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in saying that the tanks were essential to Ukraine's fight with its much larger neighbour.In a joint statement -- and a rare public criticism of Europe's top power -- the foreign ministers of the three Baltic states said they "call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now.""This is needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly. Germany as the leading European power has special responsibility in this regard," said the statement, tweeted by Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics.Germany has been hesitant to send the Leopards, or allow other nations to transfer them to Kyiv, with reports earlier in the week saying it would agree to do so only if the US provided its tanks as well. Washington has said it could not provide its Abrams tanks to Ukraine, citing difficulties in training and maintenance.US Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina who is currently visiting Kyiv, called on both sides to supply the machines."To the Germans: Send tanks to Ukraine because they need them. It is in your own national interest that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin loses in Ukraine.""To the (US President Joe) Biden Administration: Send American tanks so that others will follow our lead," he said.Expectations had grown ahead of Friday's Ukraine Contact Group meeting, a grouping of some 50 US-led countries that are providing weapons to Ukraine, that Germany would at least agree that other countries operating Leopards would be permitted to transfer them to Kyiv's army.- Funeral -In Kyiv on Saturday, Zelensky attended the funeral of his interior minister and other officials who were killed in a helicopter crash outside the capital Wednesday.Denys Monastyrsky, who as interior minister was one of Zelensky's top aides, became the highest-ranking Ukrainian official to die in the war that Russia launched on February 24, 2022.&nbsp;The cause of the helicopter crash that killed him and 13 others when the chopper crashed near a kindergarten, was still under investigation.US officials said Ukraine still faces an uphill battle against Russian forces, who still occupy one-fifth of the country, 11 months after invading.&nbsp;But they spoke of a possible campaign in the coming weeks by Ukraine to retake parts of its land.US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley pointed to the substantial amount of equipment -- much of it armoured vehicles and artillery -- that Ukraine was being pledged at Ramstein, as well as the large-scale training of its forces by allies."I do think it's very possible for the Ukrainians to run a significant tactical or even operational-level offensive operation to liberate as much Ukrainian territory as possible," Milley said.But the Kremlin warned Friday that Western tanks will make little difference on the battlefield."One should not exaggerate the importance of such supplies in terms of the ability to change something," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.burs-yad/ea

  • Why teenage girls are on the front line of the trans war

    “My daughter has decided to identify as ‘male’. She is 13. She decided this and told me the day after a PSHE [personal, social, health and economic education] day in Year 8.” Nottinghamshire.

  • Prosecutor Busted for Badgering Witnesses about Black Defendant’s “Nationality”

    In addition to hidden evidence, falsified statements and more nonsense, prosecutors seem to have found another way of jeopardizing a case: provoking a jury’s racial bias. According to the Seattle Times, Whitman County, Wa. prosecutors were found guilty of just that by repeatedly asking witnesses to identify a Black defendant’s “nationality.”

  • VA Sheriffs Ask for Help Tracking Down Klan Members Behind Pro-White Flyers

    Thursday, Loudoun County, Va. residents saw something quite disturbing on their day off: a flyer with white supremacist propaganda. According to Fox 5 DC, authorities are looking for tips on who distributed the flyers but have an idea that the culprits are related to the Ku Klux Klan.

  • For These Teens, Accessing Sex Education & Contraceptions Is Nearly Impossible

    This reporting was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. SABINE COUNTY — When condoms were distributed at a career fair five years ago, West Sabine High School’s seventh and eighth graders took handfuls and tucked them inside their jackets and pants pockets. It set field trip chaperone Carnelius Gilder into […]

  • Video shows Paulding school bus driver slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board

    The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Dallas police are investigating.

  • Pittsburgh police officer on administrative leave after putting dead cat on fence

    Pittsburgh police said an officer is on administrative leave after putting a dead cat on a fence behind the station.

  • A mother and her children were left to freeze to death after wandering in the cold for days. Why did no one save them?

    EXCLUSIVE: Monica Cannady and her two children died of hypothermia after wandering in the cold for days. As an investigation into a deputy involved in the case gets underway, Cannady’s aunt tells Andrea Blanco how the tragedy ‘just came out of the blue’

  • Judy Blume Forever Directors on Author's Legacy

    The filmmakers behind the documentary Judy Blume Forever talk about the reaction to -- and banning of -- some of Blume's books.

  • Training For Public School Librarians Could Mean More Book Bans and Censorship

    Florida’s top education officials on Wednesday approved new training protocols for school librarians to consider “bias,” “indoctrination,” and “pornography” when vetting books and other materials in schools. The training, in part, instructs media specialists to “err on the side of caution” when deciding whether a book is appropriate for school libraries. This point speaks to a […]

  • Jury rejects woman's claims against 4 police officers

    A jury on Friday rejected a woman's allegations that a former police chief in Virginia and three other officers protected a prostitution ring that she said trafficked her. The eight-person civil jury found that the woman, identified in court only as Jane Doe, was not a victim of trafficking but was instead a willing sex worker. Once the jury reached that conclusion, it did not have to consider the question of the officers' alleged involvement in protecting the prostitution ring.

  • Seoul fires: Helicopters drop water on burning village as hundreds flee

    About 500 South Koreans were forced to flee their homes after a fire spread through a low-income neighborhood in southern Seoul Friday morning and destroyed at least 60 homes.Officials said fire fighters were bringing the fire under control at Guryong village and there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.Shin Yong-ho, an official at the fire department of Seoul’s Gangnam district, said rescue workers were continuing to search areas affected by the fire but that it was believed that all of the residents there have safely evacuated.More than 800 fire fighters, police officers and public workers were deployed to fight the flame and handle evacuations after the fire broke out at around 6:30 a.m.YONHAP via AP

  • African-American studies fight

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is facing criticism for his decision to block an AP course on African-American studies, but not courses on other ethnic studies. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii reports.

  • A 6-year-old shot his teacher in Virginia 2 weeks ago: What we know as family, authorities release more information

    Police have said the child, who hasn't been identified, brought a loaded 9mm handgun to Richneck Elementary School in his backpack.

  • Leslie Jordan, 67, dies from cardiac dysfunction and atherosclerosis — who's at risk?

    The "Call me Kat" actor passed away on Oct. 24 in a car crash in West Hollywood, Calif.