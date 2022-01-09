Schools face standoffs as they grapple with omicron surge
In Philadelphia, 46 schools are set to be virtual next week.
BATON ROUGE, La. - Sitting alone in the dimly lit kitchen, Chris Toombs cradles his bedraggled iPhone, searching for holiday gifts for his three children. Books, electronics, clothes. He clicks on a blue quarter-zip for his younger son. Then he flicks the cracked screen upward, sees the price, $27, and clicks his teeth. Too much for his paycheck from Louisiana State University.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "If this
Hope Cozart was perplexed when she received a letter from her son Maddox’s school in April telling her he needed to cut his hair because it was too long. Even so, she obliged: She took Maddox to get a haircut, which consisted of shaved sides with a little more hair left at the top. Cozart […]
CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union unveiled a new proposal Saturday that would have remote learning start Wednesday districtwide if school officials agree to a set of additional COVID-19 safety protocols. But even before the union’s announcement was complete, Mayor Lori Lightfoot shot down the idea. Under the latest offer, CTU members would return to classrooms starting Monday — not for ...
“Even worse, there aren’t enough isolation beds to accommodate sick students,” writes The Tribune Editorial Board.
Experts point to sobering realities on and off school grounds that have spilled onto campuses everyone wants to be safe.
After facing her own mental health struggles following her playing days at Iowa State, Lyndsey Fennelly is now sharing her experiences with others.
Louisville's Jefferson County Public Schools district will take the day off Monday and will use NTI days Tuesday through Friday.
The lawsuits were filed against four public state universities that began requiring students and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines during fall semester.
More than 98,000 students and nearly 3,760 instructional staff across Miami-Dade and Broward county public schools on Monday were absent. In Miami-Dade, 94 bus drivers were absent, while 96 bus routes in Broward County were doubled, meaning some drivers picked up a second route, officials said.
The school district showed “complete indifference” to earlier allegations of misconduct, the lawsuit alleges.
Another family in DeLand is suing Volusia schools after a male assistant principal from DeLand High put a Black female student in a chokehold.
Schools are grappling with the fallout from delayed shipments of coronavirus tests promised by the state amid the surge in Omicron infections.
Compared to other counties, Shelby County's COVID-19 case rate among kids is low, but the sheer number of cases poses logistic challenges for schools.
"I think at this point there's really no good explanation for having remote schools," Dr. Ashish Jha said.
If lawmakers don't fix the aggregate expenditure limit quickly, its impact on Arizona public schools could be disastrous.
As a longtime home day care provider in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, Sonya Winn was well aware of the hardships the Chicago Public Schools shutdown would have on working families with young children. “When these parents found out, late at night, that their children’s schools were closed ... they’re essential workers with jobs at the veterans’ hospital, Walmart, one’s a teacher, so ...
Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said that the mayor's opposition remote learning is a “talking point” during a press conference on Saturday afternoon.
I once imagined that if we agreed in-person education was important, we could decide to do things differently.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday said the Chicago Teachers Union walkout is "illegal.""What the Chicago Teachers Union did was an illegal walk-out. They abandoned their posts and they abandoned kids and their families," Lightfoot told moderator Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press."Chicago Public Schools closed for a third straight day on Friday amid a protest by city teachers. The teachers union is embroiled in negotiations with the school...