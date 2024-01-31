When school's out, families need extra help feeding kids. They won't get it in Florida.

Kindergarten students look over their choices for lunch at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus, in Sarasota.

State takes food out of children’s mouths

Your article Jan. 15, “Food assistance for needy kids grows,” states that expanded federal benefits offer hundreds of dollars in food stamps for children. However, Florida has opted out of the summer food program for children.

This program provides food stamps to children during the summer, when children lose access to free or reduced-price cafeteria meals at schools.

Florida has a higher rate of food insecurity (11.4%) than the national average. It is shocking that Gov. Ron DeSantis is refusing this federal money to feed hungry children.

As a result of this inaction, children who live in Florida do not get the same food assistance as children living in other states that participate in the federal program.

This, coupled with the state's refusal to expand Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act, makes Florida a very unattractive state for young families.

The federal government would provide more than $5 billion in federal aid in the first two years of expansion. Subsequently, the state’s share would rise to $200 million to get $4.4 billion to expand this program.

I would certainly invest $200 million to get $4.4 billion and be able to grant health coverage to an additional 1 million Floridians.

Wouldn’t you?

Jane Mahoney, Venice

Bans force rape victims to give birth

Since Roe was quashed in June 2022, data indicates almost 65,000 pregnancies resulting from rape in states with abortion bans.

Of those pregnancies, 45% occurred in Texas, which had immediately passed punitive anti-choice laws. Fourteen states have near-total bans.

Even if the “rape/incest exception” exists and you’re within that improbable six-week requirement, fear, poverty, stigma, nonexistent facilities and travel bans prohibit access to legal abortions.

Unsupported minors? Even fewer chances.

Add in the fact that rape is classically underreported and 65,000 seems underestimated.

Even one rape victim forced by happenstance to carry a pregnancy is simply wrong. To be forced to do so by law is to be told the rapist had your body but the government controls your life.

This shortsighted arrogance of politicians reveals a profound ignorance of women’s health care and the long-term consequences for society.

The hypocrisy that a “heartbeat is a life we are morally bound to protect” holds no water. Where is that indignant morality after nine months?

Liza Gorin, Bradenton

‘Bliss’ cartoon should have made the cut

I just wanted to say that I am deeply disappointed that you removed “Bliss” from the Herald-Tribune's lineup of comics (Refreshing changes coming to comics pages,” Jan. 21). I thought it was equal in commentary to "Pickles," "For Better or For Worse," "Blondie" and "Peanuts."

However, I am glad you took out some of the others.

The new ones – like "Luann," "Baldo" and "Frank and Ernest" − didn’t even bring me a smile.

Zan Benham, Sarasota

Praise for changes to the funnies

Just a quick note to congratulate the Herald-Tribune for the revised lineup in your comics section.

Thank you.

Scott Stayart, Sarasota

Toss President Biden off the ticket

Considering the complete failure of Joe Biden’s term as president, it is hard to see why the Democratic Party is still backing him.

Biden’s approval rating, about 39%, should be enough to enlighten even the most ardent supporter, but even as he sinks further into the depths of despair he remains on the ticket.

To ignore his lack of ability is a disservice to both him and the country. The poor man’s inability to carry on a conversation in public is embarrassing and, unfortunately, it is being seen around the world.

Democrats, take off your blinders.

Get rid of Joe Biden/Kamala Harris and put an end to the mess you got us into.

Charles Dawson, Venice

