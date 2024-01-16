Schools, government offices close due to weather

Jan. 16—Meridian and Lauderdale County residents woke up to below zero wind chills and a thin layer of ice blanketing much of the region as a winter storm moved through the region Monday night.

State emergency officials urged residents to avoid traveling if at all possible, while schools and government offices announced closures and modified hours.

City of Meridian

City of Meridian offices are closed and garbage pickup has been suspended for Tuesday. The second regular monthly meeting of the Meridian City Council, which was scheduled for 5 p.m., has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18.

City Communications Director Ida Brown said Public Works crews are out applying salt to bridges and overpasses to reduce the ice buildup. Residents should still use caution, she said, as ice remains in some areas.

Town of Marion

Marion Town Hall is closed Tuesday with the second regular monthly meeting of the Board of Aldermen, which was set for 8 a.m., rescheduled for a time yet to be determined.

Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County government offices are closed Tuesday. The second regular monthly meeting of the Board of Supervisors, however, will be held at 9 a.m. as scheduled.

County offices delay opening on Wednesday until 10 a.m.

Meridian Public School District

Meridian Public School District schools and offices are closed Tuesday and all extracurricular activities have been cancelled.

Lauderdale County School District

Schools and office across Lauderdale County School District's four campuses are closed Tuesday and all after-school activities have been cancelled. Students will have a late start Wednesday with classes beginning at 10 a.m.

Lamar School

Lamar School is closed Tuesday

Russell Christian Academy

Russell Christian Academy is closed Tuesday

St. Patrick Catholic School

St. Patrick Catholic School is closed Tuesday

Meridian Community College

All in-person classes are cancelled and offices are closed at Meridian Community College on Tuesday. Students are advised to check Canvas for information about their courses.

MCC classes and activities are also cancelled for Wednesday. Face-to-face instruction is set to resume Thursday, Jan. 18.

Mississippi State University Meridian

Students will begin spring semester at Mississippi State University Meridian with remote learning on Tuesday, and employees are encouraged to work remotely if possible. Students can check Canvas for information from their instructors.

Remote operations will continue through Wednesday, the university announced Tuesday morning, as hazardous conditions are expected to persist throughout the area.