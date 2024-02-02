Schools impacted after water main break causes disruption, lack of water in Decatur

Several schools in DeKalb County had to move students to different schools because of the water main break.

Decatur City Schools ended up canceling classes for the day, Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach learned.

The district said only two city schools had any water pressure as students arrived Friday morning.

So Decatur canceled classes for safety and sanitation reasons. The five schools impacted moved students to other campuses.

As water flowed down the road behind McLendon Elementary School, the students stayed in class to start the day.

“Their hands are extremely tied, I do know that,” mom Amber Dixon told Channel 2 Action News.

Dixon has two kids at the school in kindergarten and fifth grade.

“They don’t have any running water, but school’s still going on,” she said.

Further away from the actual break, the water was still impacting schools in Decatur.

The city’s district let students out and canceled classes around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning at Decatur High School, Beacon Hill Middle School and all the elementary schools.

In DeKalb County, the district decided to relocate students and began busing them to other campuses with water but parents could still come and get their kids early.

Besides McLendon, the other schools that relocated were DeKalb School for the Arts, Avondale Elementary and Robert Shaw Elementary.

Channel 2 Action News will keep you updated on any information we get about further closures or impacted activities.

