Schools on lockdown amid possible sighting of Texas shooting suspect

Schools in Montgomery County, Texas secured their doors and brought students indoors on Monday (1 May) after there were reported sightings of Francisco Oropesa, the man suspected of killing five people over the weekend.

A person matching the description of Mr Oropesa was apparently seen in the area of Crockett Martin and FM 2090 on Monday afternoon.

“We have no confirmation that this Oropesa,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

But out of “an abundance of caution” local, state and federal law enforcement agencies searched the areas.

As they did, Caney Creek High School, Moorhead Junior High School, Grangerland Intermediate School, Milam Elementary School, Hope Elementary School and Creighton Elementary School all secured their campuses.

“All students and staff are safe. Please avoid the area and remain indoors,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

The sheriff’s office urged people to contact the police if they see someone matching the description of Mr Oropesa.

Mr Oropesa is suspected of shooting five people, including a nine-year-old boy, on Friday (28 April) after entering his neighbour’s home armed with an assault rifle-style firearm.

The shooting occurred after Mr Oropesa was asked to stop shooting his gun in his yard because it was keeping his neighbour’s baby awake.

The victims include Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, 9, Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31 and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18.

