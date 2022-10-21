Schools locked down in suspected swatting incident

Oct. 21—Several area schools, including schools in Windsor Locks and Enfield, were locked down this morning after a suspected swatting incident of a reported active shooter.

Windsor Locks Middle School was locked down at around 10:30 a.m. due to a report of an "active shooter," according to First Selectman Paul Harrington. Some elementary schools were also placed on lockdown. After police investigated the scene, the schools were cleared.

Enfield police also reported that the department received a telephone call this morning of an active incident at Enfield High School with multiple students reportedly injured.

School resource officers immediately secured the school and searched the facility while additional officers responded. Police said nothing suspicious was found and there were no additional reports of any acts of violence at the school.

"It appears that this incident was part of a larger swatting incident that will warrant further investigation into its origin," Enfield police wrote on Facebook.

"Swatting" is making a false report to police about a serious ongoing crime in order to elicit a large response from law enforcement, such as deploying a SWAT team.

The incident occurred during a time when thousands of police from around the state and country were attending the funeral for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.