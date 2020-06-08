Government to row back on pledge to have all primary children back to school before summer

September is now the 'earliest' point at which secondary schools will reopen - Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images

Gavin Williamson is expected to row back on plans for all primary school children to have at least four weeks of class time before the summer during a Commons statement on Tuesday afternoon.

It follows an admission by Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, on Monday that the "current working plan" was that September was now the "earliest" that secondary schools will be able to open.

Mr Hancock said the Government still needed to "work out" how that was going to be achieved, saying it was "going to require ingenuity".

The Children's Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, was scathing about the shift in policy, telling the BBC's Today programme: "It doesn't give you confidence there is a strategic plan here.

"I am worried that education hasn't had the priority the economy has, business, jobs, or the NHS... Children are in danger of being forgotten in the lifting of lockdown."

She noted that "theme parks are going to be opening in a month's time, shops, restaurants, but still children will not be back in school".

Mr Williamson, the Education Secretary, will be asked on Tuesday in Parliament about how many parents have heeded the Government's advice to send their children back to primary school.

He is expected to admit that only half of the eligible children in Reception, Year One and Year Six have returned following a union and council backlash about safety.

There were signs on Monday that the Government is moving away from an "ambition" in its Covid-19 recovery strategy to get all primary school children back into class before summer.

So far only pupils in Reception, Year One and Year Six in primary schools have resumed lessons. Pupils in years 10 and 12 in secondary schools are due to meet with teachers from Monday.

Asked at Monday evening's Downing Street press conference whether the Government expected "schools to be able to reopen fully in September", Mr Hancock said: "Our current working plan is secondary schools won't open until September at the earliest.

"I very much hope that they can, because the impact on children's education is so significant. But what we have to do – not only in schools, but right across the board – is work out how we can get the other things that matter going, like schools, like hospitality, like retail.

"To get them going safely and carefully, in a way that doesn't lead to the spread of the virus, is going to require ingenuity."

The Government's "ambition" for primary schools to be fully open by the end of June to allow children four weeks of lessons before they break up for the summer appeared to be slipping away, with one source saying it will be "difficult".

A source at the Department for Education said that the "intention is to have business as usual in all schools come September" but admitted there were no guarantees given uncertainty about the coronavirus infection rate.

The source added that Mr Williamson hoped to get children into primary schools if health authorities allowed schools to increase the 15-strong group size in classes.

Robert Halfon, the Conservative chairman of the education select committee, said he had "incredible worries" about the lack of teaching for children in disadvantaged families, warning that "10 years of educational attainment could be put at risk".

He said: "Eighty-five per cent of disadvantaged children are not learning. A survey of 900 headteachers said that possibly 700,000 children are possibly not doing schoolwork.

"This will mean [they have missed] half the school year, and it could set these children back by many many months. This is going to have a massive impact on children. It is incredibly tough for parents who may need to go back to work, and will have real difficulties in terms of child care."

The Netmums editor in chief, Anne-Marie O'Leary, said the lack of clarity over a return for secondary schools meant parents could not plan their returns to work and had worrying implications for teenagers' mental health.

She said: "The inability to plan is the biggest burden on parents right now. The fact they don't know what schools are going to look like in September means parents can't plan what their work life needs to look like.

"If you can't tell your employer how and when they can expect you to be back, it leads to some very difficult conversations. Every parent in the country has this stress right now – it's massive.