Schools nationwide are banning ChatGPT. What we know about the future of AI in education.

A record number of people say they would need to pay for an unplanned $1,000 expense by using their credit card, according to a new survey showing the burden of high prices even as inflation rates ebb from four-decade highs. One quarter of people said they would rely on credit cards and have to gradually pay off $1,000 in unanticipated costs for something like a car repair or a medical problem, according to a Bankrate.com survey released this week.