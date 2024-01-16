Schools in Okaloosa and Walton counties will remain open Wednesday despite freezing temps

Freezing temperatures are arriving Tuesday night in Okaloosa and Walton counties, but that doesn't mean the kids get a day off from school.

All schools in both counties are scheduled to remain in session on Wednesday.

According to a news release from OCSD officials, conversations have taken place between them and Okaloosa Emergency Management regarding the cold temperatures. According to Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox, the latest information from the National Weather Service states that icy roads are not anticipated, and temperatures will warm to above freezing through the day.

The low temperature in Crestview is expected to be 17, while Destin's will be 25.

All schools in Okaloosa County will be in session Wednesday and are set to follow their normal schedules. However, schools are taking precautions by moving outdoor activities inside and suggesting that students add an extra layer of clothing for warmth.

For more information, follow Okaloosa and Walton County School Districts on their social media pages.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa and Walton schools remain open Wednesday despite cold