Schools, orgs close as freezing rain causes dangerous road conditions in Kansas City area
Schools and other organizations announced closures Monday around the Kansas City metro as freezing rain made driving conditions dangerous.
The Star will keep track of schedule changes in the list below:
Belton School District - AMI distance learning day Monday.
Blue Springs Schools - AMI distance learning day Monday. Prime Time closed.
Blue Valley School District - Schools closed Monday.
Gardner Edgerton USD 231 - School and JCPRD child care closed Monday. The status of athletic practices, games and other activities will be communicated later in the day.
Grain Valley Schools - Schools closed Monday with no virtual learning. Valley Kids is also closed.
Grandview C-4 School District - Schools closed Monday with no virtual learning.
Hickman Mills C-1 School District - Virtual learning day Monday.
Independence School District - Fifth-day activities and other programs, including Kids’ Safari, Sunshine Center and Truman High School Early Education, canceled Monday.
Jackson County Circuit Court - Court will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. Jurors scheduled to report Monday will report the following day instead.
Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools - Schools closed Monday.
Kansas City, Kansas Public Library - All branches closed Monday.
Olathe Public Schools - Schools closed Monday. Facility rentals and JCPRD child care canceled. Elementary and middle school activities and athletics are canceled, but decisions on high school activities will be made later in the day.
Pleasant Hill R-III School District - AMI virtual learning day Monday. Daycare will open at 8 a.m., and district offices open at 10 a.m.
Piper USD 203 - Schools closed Monday.
Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Virtual learning day Monday. District offices and BOOST child care open at noon.
Raytown Schools - Schools closed with AMI learning day Monday.
Shawnee Mission School District - Schools and JCPRD daycare closed Monday.
Spring Hill Schools - School canceled Monday. The Board of Education meeting will be rescheduled.
USD 204 - School canceled Monday.