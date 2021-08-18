Schools police chief to thieves: 'You'll get caught'

Aug. 18—By the time an alleged thief got around to pawning property stolen Monday morning from the Glynn County School District, police say they were waiting on him.

With help from county police, a Glynn County Schools police officer nabbed the alleged thief Monday afternoon at a local pawn shop, where authorities say he was attempting to sell the the stolen power landscaping tools. Michael Vaughn Brantley, Jr., was arrested and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 4:50 p.m. on a misdemeanor charge of theft by taking. Brantley was released later Monday on a $1,256 bond, jail records show.

The stolen goods were two commercial-grade power trimmers and a backpack leaf blower, property of the county school district. And while Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis concedes it was not "the crime of the decade," he said the arrest emphasizes the importance of local law enforcement agencies and citizens working together to prevent crime in the community.

"This is an example of good teamwork between law enforcement agencies to recover items that ultimately belong to the taxpayers," Ellis said.

The incident might also serve as notice to would-be thieves in this day and age that their misdeeds are very likely being recorded. Ellis said Brantley was a marked man from the time he allegedly stole the items at 9 a.m. in the morning from the back of a work truck at the school district's Risley Annex, 2900 Albany St. in Brunswick.

An employee saw the alleged crime, as did the Risley property's security surveillance cameras. Schools police quickly captured a still shot of the suspect from the video, Ellis said.

After Ellis shared the photo with local law enforcement, a county police officer said he recognized the suspect. The county officer said the suspect is known to frequent a certain pawn shop on Perry Lane Road in the county.

Ellis said Schools Police Investigator Ricky Hilburn was one step ahead of the suspect Monday afternoon. Still on the job after his routine workday had ended, Hilburn stopped by the pawn show and shared the suspect's photo with employees. Moments after he left, a pawn shop employee called Hilburn. He is here, the employee said.

Story continues

Hilburn found Brantley at the pawn shop, allegedly trying to sell the stolen items.

While the alleged crime warranted only a misdemeanor charge, Ellis said the theft of school district property is particularly grating. Also, he said, we are watching.

"I'm aggravated that someone could just take carte blanche to steal board of education property and expect to get away with it," Ellis told The News. "We have surveillance cameras everywhere in our schools, along with a dedicated police department. It's not very wise to steal school board equipment. There's a good chance you'll get caught."