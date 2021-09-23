Schools, police investigate student sex video

Sep. 23—HAVERHILL — School officials said they have notified police about an incident involving two students at Haverhill High School that was posted on a social media site.

School Superintendent Margaret Marotta told members of the School Committee last Thursday that it came to her attention that a TikTok video was recorded earlier this week depicting two students in a high school locker room stall engaged in a sex act.

The video was also circulating on the social media platform, Snapchat.

Marotta said the video was apparently shot from outside the stall and that there is no nudity seen.

She told the School Committee that the situation was evolving and that police have been notified.

Marotta told The Eagle-Tribune that she could not discuss any additional details about the video, but that she is investigating the incident as well.

Police Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty said police have been informed about an incident involving minors and are investigating.